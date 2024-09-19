The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need a win on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Cincinnati has started the 2024 season with a 0-2 record, barely losing to Kansas City in Arrowhead in Week 2. They may be getting some much-needed reinforcements on offense thanks to some positive injury news.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will practice today, head coach Zac Taylor said per ESPN's Ben Baby. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic added that all signs point to Higgins being ready to make his 2024 debut on Monday Night Football.

Higgins has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Bengals' first two games of the season.