Three weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign are in the books, which means that the fantasy football season is heating up. Managers are starting to get an idea of how their team will look on a weekly basis, with early frontrunners and cellar-dwellers emerging. The season is still young, though, so regardless of your situation, it's important for your team to put its best foot forward in Week 4.

One of the best ways to get a leg up on your opponent is through strong play from your team's running backs. While there are some guys who are lineup locks every week, other guys find themselves in situations that don't warrant that sort of consideration. So with that in mind, let's take a look at our Week 4 start 'em sit 'em running backs list and see who should find their way into your starting lineup.

Running backs to start in Week 4

Devin Singletary, New York Giants (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

The New York Giants offense has been mediocre at best through three weeks, but if there's a guy who you can consistently rely on (aside from star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers), it's running back Devin Singletary. The veteran was brought in as Saquon Barkley's replacement, and he's had a firm grip on the lead role through three weeks.

Singletary just put up a strong line against the Cleveland Browns (16 CAR, 65 YDS, 1 TD, 4 REC, 43 YDS), and now he draws a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys porous run defense in Week 4. The Cowboys have allowed the most fantasy football points to opposing running backs through three weeks, and if Singletary gets his usual workload, he appears to be in line for another big day at the office.

Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals (@ Carolina Panthers)

Zack Moss finds himself in a similar spot as Singletary. After the Cincinnati Bengals lost Joe Mixon in free agency to the Houston Texans, there was some question as to who would replace him. Moss was snagged by the team in free agency, and through three weeks, he's been the team's top option at running back, even with Cincy's offense being stuck in the mud at times to start the season.

Like Singletary again, Moss is fresh off his best outing of the young season (12 CAR, 58 YDS, 1 TD, 6 REC, 39 YDS), and it appears his volume is trending upwards heading into Week 4. With a matchup against the Carolina Panthers on his plate, Moss could be set to feast again, especially if the rest of the Bengals offense can get going. After his strong outing against the Washington Commanders, fantasy football managers should feel good about starting Moss in Week 4.

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns (@ Las Vegas Raiders)

The Cleveland Browns offense is wildly confusing for several different reasons, but their running back room in the wake of Nick Chubb's absence has left fans scratching their heads. After his strong 2023 campaign, Jerome Ford was expected to be the clear cut lead option, but that hasn't really been what has transpired through three weeks.

Ford's volume hasn't been what fantasy football managers were hoping for through three weeks, but he's still getting the most touches out of the backfield on the team, and he has a favorable Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. There's definitely some risk attached to starting Ford, especially since he didn't practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, but assuming he starts, he's definitely a guy worth sticking in your FLEX spot for your Week 4 lineup.

Running backs to sit in Week 4

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks (@ Detroit Lions)

Kenneth Walker III had a strong start to the 2024 campaign in Week 1 for the Seattle Seahawks (20 CAR, 103 YDS, 1 TD, 2 REC, 6 YDS), but he picked up an oblique injury that has kept him off the field for the past two games. The talented running back logged a limited practice on Friday last week, though, so he could be on track to play in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

Even if Walker does suit up, though, it would be best to steer clear of him this week. The Lions have allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs through three weeks, and the Seahawks likely aren't going to give him a full workload in his first game back, making a split in touches with Zach Charbonnet likely. Walker's status is worth keeping an eye on, but regardless of what happens there, he's best suited to ride the bench for Week 4.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

Rachaad White has not had the start to the new season that fantasy football managers were hoping for. He's racked up just 66 rushing yards on 31 carries over the first three weeks, and while he's hauled in six passes out of the backfield in two of the three games, his lack of efficiency in terms of racking up yards is not a promising sign.

As a result, Bucky Irving has gotten more carries out of the backfield alongside White, and he's been far more productive with the ball in his hands. The Philadelphia Eagles have played well against the run this season, and when you consider White's struggles, and the fact that Irving seems likely to continue getting touches, it's best to steer clear of him in Week 4 until he gets his feet back under him.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

After two strong games to open his career with the Green Bay Packers, Josh Jacobs turned in a pretty surprising dud in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans (14 CAR, 43 YDS, 1 REC, 5 YDS). Perhaps more concerning was that, a week after he racked up 32 carries, he had a nearly even split alongside Emanuel Wilson, who outgained Jacobs with 50 yards on his 12 carries in this one.

It's worth noting this game was a blowout, so there wasn't as much of a need to lean on Jacobs, but the division of labor here is eye-opening. Getting Jordan Love back under center would certainly help Jacobs' fantasy managers, but even with that, the Packers are going up against a tough Vikings front seven, making the veteran running back a guy who is better served spending Week 4 on the bench.