Week 3 finally saw some great fantasy football quarterback performances. We saw the first 300-yard, three-touchdown game of the season, which was from Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers, obviously. You are likely not going to be locking Dalton into your lineup, so check out these fantasy football quarterbacks start 'em, sit'em choices for Week 4.

The quarterbacks drafted in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts have all been solid this year. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow lit up the scoreboards on Monday night after rough starts. Lamar Jackson finally scored a rushing touchdown, Jalen Hurts remains in the top ten of scoring, and Patrick Mahomes has been solid. Each of those upper-echelon guys is an easy start this week.

Outside of those options, there are plenty of questions at quarterback. Who should you start and sit this week in fantasy football?

Week 4 quarterback fantasy football start 'ems

Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ ARI)

Jayden Daniels had one of the greatest rookie quarterback performances ever on Monday night. His 91.4% completion percentage set a rookie record and his chemistry with Terry McLaurin came alive. Fantasy managers should lock him into the lineup for Week 4. The Cardinals defense has been solid this year but the Commanders have not been stopped in two weeks. Expect Daniels to light it up in fantasy football.

Daniel Jones, NYG (v DAL)

The Cowboys defense has allowed over 70 points in the last two weeks and the Giants should take advantage on Thursday night. While the Giants were brutal in their last home game, Jones has found a new favorite target in the past two weeks. Malik Nabers changes Jones' fantasy outlook because he finally has someone to catch touchdowns. Jones should be in the lineup in your two-quarterback leagues and is a solid backup option in one-quarterback fantasy football leagues.

Sam Darnold, MIN (@ GB)

Few quarterbacks have been more impressive than Sam Darnold on the field and in fantasy football. The former first-round pick threw for four touchdowns last week and should ride that momentum into a rivalry matchup with the Packers. While the Packers' defense was great against the Colts and Titans, Darnold has not been as mistake-prone as Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

Start Em: CJ Stroud, HOU (v JAX), Brock Purdy, SF (v NE), Justin Fields, PIT (@ IND)

Week 4 quarterback sit 'ems

Anthony Richardson, IND (v PIT)

Anthony Richardson has been less than spectacular in his first extended stretch of starts as a pro. The Colts are 1-2 after squeaking out a win over the Bears. Richardson has not made a difference with his legs in the past two weeks, managing only 61 yards combined. The Steelers' defense has been one of the few difference-making units in the league this year and should get after Richardson and bottle him up.

Baker Mayfield, TB (v PHI)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield were exposed on Sunday against the Broncos. With Vic Fangio's defense coming to town, the Eagles should dominate on that side of the ball. They are fresh off allowing only 12 points to the previously high-flying Saints and finally have some momentum. With wide receiver injuries popping up, it's hard to believe that the Buccaneers will shine this week.

Kirk Cousins, ATL (v NO)

Kirk Cousins was more popular in fantasy football this year because of his incredible surrounding cast. While Drake London has scored touchdowns in two straight weeks, Kyle Pitts has struggled so far. Bijan Robinson has not joined the passing attack quite yet, either. The Saints' defense was also excellent in their matchup with the Eagles last week so don't expect Cousins and crew to get rolling in Week 4.

Sit Em: Bo Nix, DEN (@ NYJ), Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ CHI), Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ HOU)