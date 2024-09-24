The Washington Commanders have gotten off to a strong start of the 2024 NFL season. Washington has a 2-1 record and sits at the top of the NFC East standing with Philadelphia. The Commanders got here by knocking off the Bengals in a tremendously entertaining Monday Night Football matchup.

Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels had a hugely impressive night, coasting to a thrilling victory and setting multiple NFL records. One of them is hugely exciting as it suggests Daniels has elite potential as an NFL QB.

Jayden Daniels has posted an incredible stat throughout his first three NFL starts. Daniels has had two career games (out of three starts) where his team scored on every drive excluding kneel downs. The combination of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes has accomplished the same thing twice in their entire careers, per Eric Kay of CBS Sports. Essentially, Daniels was able to accomplish something in three games that took some of the 21st century's best QBs 1,094 combined starts to achieve.

This is an incredible stat and it bodes well for what Daniels could accomplish in his NFL career.

The Commanders have done a decent job of cobbling together a functioning offense and defense in one offseason. It is scary to imagine what Daniels could accomplish if he continues on this trajectory and has a strong team around him.

Commanders fans, now is the time to start getting excited about your team's future.

Commanders fans, Jayden Daniels' dad respond to QB's first touchdown pass in NFL

Monday's electric victory for the Commanders was full of nice moments. One of those moments was Jayden Daniels' first career touchdown pass.

In a rarity, Daniels threw his first touchdown to offensive tackle Trent Scott, who reported as eligible on the trick play.

Jayden Daniels' father, Javon “Jay” Daniels, was seen celebrating in the stands following the play.

Scott recalled that when the play call came in, he was “nervous as crap. Like, just don’t drop the ball. Let's not drop the ball on Monday Night Football. Let's not do that.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was very impressed with Daniels' performance in Week 3.

“I think he grew up tonight,” McLaurin said per ESPN's John Keim. “I'm so excited for him because now as a rookie, once you see those throws, you get more confidence. And I think this confidence is just going through the roof right now.”

The Commanders will look to keep rolling in Week 4 when they travel to the desert to face the Cardinals.