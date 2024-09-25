After a tough loss in Week 3 to the Denver Broncos, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have a couple of concerns heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, as their top two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, appeared on the injury report.

Both players were listed as limited participants in practice, with Evans nursing a knee issue and Godwin dealing with a neck problem. While Evans has appeared on injury reports for rest days earlier in the season, this is the first time Godwin has been listed.

Evans, who had a quiet performance in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with only two receptions for 17 yards, will have two more opportunities to practice and be cleared to play. Godwin, who was more productive with six receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown, also has a couple of days to recover before a huge game against the Eagles.

The injury report for the Buccaneers continues to grow

In addition to Evans and Godwin, the Buccaneers have other notable names on their injury report, according to Josh Alper of NBC Sports. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) were limited participants after missing the Broncos game. Their return would bolster both the defense and the offensive line, which struggled last week. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee), defensive linemen William Gholston (knee) and Logan Hall (foot), center Graham Barton (ankle), and running back Bucky Irving (hamstring) were also limited in practice.

Furthermore, safety Antoine Winfield (foot), tight end Ko Kieft (ankle), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), and wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) did not participate in practice. These absences could create some depth issues for the Buccaneers if they are unable to recover in time for Sunday’s game.

With just a couple of days left before the Week 4 clash against a tough Eagles team, the Buccaneers will need their stars to recover quickly. Evans and Godwin are essential to Tampa Bay’s offense, and their availability could make a significant difference in their chances to bounce back after last week’s loss. The team will be closely monitoring their statuses, hoping to have both wide receivers ready to go for the weekend.