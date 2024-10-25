Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season provides some interesting opportunities for fantasy football quarterbacks. In Week 7, Russell Wilson got the start over Justin Fields in Pittsburgh and led the Steelers to a win with 264 yards and two touchdowns through the air with another touchdown added on the ground. Meanwhile, Josh Allen of the Bills still hasn't thrown an interception this season after completing 21-of-33 passes against the Titans for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

There are some interesting decisions to make in Week 8 with several big games on the docket. Who is worth getting into your starting lineup? Let's find out in this Week Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks list.

QBs to Start in Week 8

Browns' Jameis Winston (vs. Ravens)

Winston is a gunslinger who will throw a ton of touchdowns. The issue is that he'll also throw some interceptions, so he really is the ultimate risk-reward fantasy football quarterback.

Here's the good part, while on the surface a matchup with the 5-2 Ravens looks like trouble, Baltimore does have the league's worst passing defense at the moment, giving up 287.1 yards per game through the air.

Jordan Love has undoubtedly made fantasy football owners happy with his ability to throw touchdowns. Even with missing two games due to an MCL injury, he's behind just Baker Mayfield (18) in touchdowns thrown this season with 15. That has him tied with league MVP Lamar Jackson.

The issue for Love is he's also thrown eight interceptions which is a league-worst , so what he's given to fantasy football owners he's taken away.

Here's the thing, though, he's one more weekend away from his MCL injury and the Packers' offense is slowly but surely clicking. Love is also facing a Jaguars defense that has only taken the ball away three times this year. Compare that to Green Bay's 17 takeaways (which leads the NFL) and that goes to show you how ineffective the Jgaurs have ben at causing turnovers.

Let's have an honest conversation about Aaron Rodgers. At face value, the Jets' quarterback looks washed. He's thrown seven interceptions already this season and has two multi-interception games. That was unheard of in Rodgers' Packers days, but coming off a terrible injury from last season and playing with an underachieving Jets' offense, Rodgers seems to be far from the four-time MVP he once was.

With that said, he still is Aaron Rodgers. There's plenty of zip on the ball and he still makes throws that only a handful of quarterbacks have ever been able to make. He now has Davante Adams at his disposal for the second-straight week, and their chemistry should be back on point as well as Adams' comfort within the Jets offense.

Expect a big game against a Patriots team that just gave up 32 points in a loss to the Jaguars.

QBs to Sit in Week 8

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (vs. Falcons)

Baker Mayfield leads the NFL in touchdown throws at the moment with 18 and he's thrown multiple touchdowns in his last four games. The issue here is that Mayfield has also thrown five interceptions in the past two games, and he's heading into this Week 8 matchup with the Falcons severely undermanned.

Top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both left Tampa's “Monday Night Football” loss to the Ravens with injuries and now rookie running back Bucky Irving isn't practicing. Mayfield may not have anybody to throw to against a Falcons defense that is giving up less than 200 yards per game through the air.

49ers' Brock Purdy (vs. Cowboys)

Brock Purdy and the 49ers have a lot going against them right now. He's coming off a game in which he didn't throw a touchdown while throwing three interceptions and he's not going to have Brandon Aiyuk, who has been lost for the season with a knee injury.

Deebo Samuel has been battling pneumonia and George Kittle is limited with a foot injury. Remember, Christian McCaffrey is also out for the year, so Purdy has slowly but surely lost all the safety nets that made him so consistent for Kyle Shanahan's team.

There may be some temptation to start Anthony Richardson because he had a great game against the Texans in Week 1, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for one in tough loss.

The issue for Richardson is that the Colts quarterback hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 2 and his current touchdown-to-interception ratio is 3-to-6.

He may have some sneaky upside if you don't have any better options, but he'll be hard to count on.