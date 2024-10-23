The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have recently worked out an intriguing wideout prospect amid their injury crisis at the receiver position. With Chris Godwin's gruesome injury against the Ravens and Mike Evans' concerning health update, Todd Bowles' 4-3 team is very thin at a position group that was his team's main strength.

Looking to help shore up a weakness for the playoff-contending Bucs is ex-Lions' wideout Kaden Davis. Tampa Bay recently worked out the 26-year-old, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, as the team looks to the receiving market to address this need. Davis has already been on four teams in his three-year professional career. Those stops include one outside of the NFL with the USFL team the Michigan Panthers. Still, the Bucs need to act quickly on this position group during a crucial time in the season.

Buccaneers face a critical three-game stretch

Evans and Godwin are the Buccaneers' two leading receivers by far with 576 and 335 yards respectively. The next closest wideout in receiving yards on Tampa Bay is Stirling Shepard who has caught only eight passes for 93 yards in the five games he has played. The Bucs are in a hurry to address this issue as soon as possible with three, huge games coming up against the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons. After that crucial home game, they play Super Bowl contenders Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Todd Bowles has led Tampa Bay to the NFC South crown in both his first two years with the franchise, but faces stiff competition from the Kirk Cousins-led Falcons this year. Up until this point in the season, the Bucs' offense has been a clear strength, ranking fifth overall, seventh in passing offense, and eighth in rushing. In addition, Tampa Bay has scored 30 or more points in their last four games including a 51-point showing in New Orleans.

This three-game stretch without Godwin, who's expected to be out the rest of the year, and Evans, who will be out until the bye week after San Francisco, is crucial for the Bucs as they have a major opportunity to pull away from the Falcons should they not lose all these contests. Six out of the last seven games for Tampa Bay come against teams that are either .500 or below. Atlanta, on the other hand still has trips to NFC favorites like Washington and Minnesota to look forward to.

Kaden Davis is the first of many wideouts who is sure to earn a workout for the Bucs. Still, it is clear that Todd Bowles is focused on addressing this issue before this Sunday. Having already lost their previous game to Atlanta this year, Sunday, October 27th is all the more critical for Bowles and company to keep their playoff streak alive.