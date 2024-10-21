The Deshaun Watson situation continues to get worse for the Cleveland Browns. The morning after the Browns quarterback went down with what looked like a serious injury, an MRI confirmed that Watson ruptured his Achilles during Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson's 2024 season is over.

Watson's injury will force him to miss nearly all of the offseason and there is a possibility that he could miss games next season as well.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson on Sunday before Jameis Winston appeared late in the game. It's unclear what the plan at quarterback is for the Browns moving forward after Sunday's loss dropped them to 1-6 on the season.

Before the injury, Watson was playing some of his best football in what had been a very tumultuous season. He left Sunday's game 15-for-17 with 128 yards, and now it's back to square one for the Browns. Thompson-Robinson struggled in the game even after finishing off the drive where Watson went down with a touchdown, but it's hard to imagine he did enough to give Browns fans confidence that he should be the starter moving forward.

Thompson-Robinson finished the game 11-for-24 with 82 yards and two interceptions. Winston played much better when he checked in as the emergency quarterback, completing five out of 11 passes with 67 yards and a touchdown.

Much of the discussion after Watson's injury was around the reaction to it. While Watson was being carted off, you could hear cheers coming from sectors of the Cleveland crowd. Many Browns players came out and denounced the cheers, including an emotional rant from Winston and a firm assessment from star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Much of the discussion in the coming weeks will be about Watson's contract and what the organization will do when he returns next season, as this Browns season is lost and slipping away. Regardless, Sunday's injury was one of the only things that could make a bad situation worse for all involved.