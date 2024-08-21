We are at the time of the year when your fantasy football drafts are starting up, and positional rankings are near the top of your draft preparation. From looking through positional tiers and handcuffs to understanding target share and snap workload, this time of the year is what helps you build out your championship roster.

The third positional ranking piece is our fantasy football quarterback rankings. It is another year of having the usual suspects fill the top three on our list, but there might be a few surprises mixed in for our top 15 this year. As always, utilize our rankings for your league format, adapting them to the style of roster you want to build. There is no one right way to build a trophy winner.

All data regarding the 2023 fantasy finish of players and past stats was pulled from Sleeper, all rankings factor in a point-per-reception (PPR) league format, and the following two-round mock draft follows a 12-team format.

2023 Finish: QB1

Three of the last four seasons have resulted in overall QB1 finishes for Josh Allen, and 2024 looks to be another great chance at that. While questions surrounding his wide receiver core may give you second thoughts, let’s talk about Allen’s talent first to keep you on track.

Allen has a cannon for a right arm, and there have never been question marks about his ability as a passer. But if he is able to even replicate 80 percent of his 2023 rushing performance, Allen’s ceiling should easily remain at QB1.

Rushing quarterbacks are an important differentiator in fantasy football, and Allen’s advanced metrics, including his 2.1 average red zone carries per game, stand out in a crowded field. Expecting another year of 15-plus rushing touchdowns isn’t realistic for Allen, so even if he finds the end zone eight times on the ground, that would pair extremely well with his expected high passing numbers.

2023 Finish: QB4

Having put up career highs in passing yards (3,678) and games played (16) last season, Lamar Jackson finished as the QB4 in 2023, his highest finish since earning the QB1 crown back in 2019. With an offense in Baltimore with new toys to use, could this year be even better than last?

Derrick Henry will do wonders for Jackson’s fantasy football case, as having another bonafide rushing threat should open up that part of Jackson’s game. Having been heavily utilized on the ground last year (148/821/5), Jackson’s legs should be a big reason why you should draft him this year.

But don’t sleep on his impact in the passing game, especially as that area of the Baltimore offense continues to grow. A healthy season from Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, combined with another strong year from Zay Flowers, could help Jackson sniff 4,000 passing yards, which would immediately throw him into the overall QB1 conversation.

2023 Finish: QB8

As big of a name as he is and as consistent as he is, Patrick Mahomes feels like the forgotten man at times in fantasy football. Once seen as the flashy first quarterback off many draft boards, Mahomes now finds himself with an average draft position (ADP) of just under 32.

But that kind of value in regular PPR leagues can help you stand out this season, especially if you are looking to stack Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice, or even rookie Xavier Worthy with him. Coming off the board near the middle of round three is good value for Mahomes, whose QB8 finish was his lowest since 2019.

Don’t overthink it this year – draft Mahomes. The way he uses his legs brings enough rushing upside to his fantasy football draft case, and throwing for over 4,000 yards on a regular basis gives him both a high ceiling and a high floor.

4. Jalen Hurts

2023 Finish: QB2

It was a bit tumultuous at times in Philly last season, as the Eagles were almost their worst enemy down the stretch. Even as the offense sputtered out in key moments, Jalen Hurts was able to reward fantasy football teams with top quarterback performance.

Mostly aided by the “Tush Push,” Hurts was a strong weekly QB start, and this year has the makings of more of the same. With Saquon Barkley now in the backfield for the Eagles, there likely will be a changing of the guard in the backfield for red zone work, but that doesn’t guarantee Hurts will lose 100 percent of it.

Kellen Moore’s offense is predicated on three-receiver sets, opening up a ton of opportunities for Hurts to produce his first 4,000 passing-yard season. Even if more of his work shifts towards throwing the ball instead of running it, his ceiling is too high to not draft near the end of the third round.

5. C.J. Stroud

2023 Finish: QB11

Rounding out the top five of our fantasy football quarterback rankings is C.J. Stroud, who burst onto the scene as a QB1 as a rookie. While he enjoyed an earlier breakout than most expected, there is some skepticism about his fantasy football stock this year.

This isn’t to say that Stroud’s 2024 season won’t be worth investing in, but his ADP of 41 is inflated too much, coming on the heels of a breakout rookie campaign. While having the likes of Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs to target in the passing game, his production should grow, but will it increase enough to match his ADP?

Stroud clearly stood out amongst all rookie QBs last season, and for good reason. Over 4,100 passing yards, a 23:5 TD:INT ratio, and over 280 total fantasy points is more than most expected from him as a rookie, and while he’s likely in line for that same stat line this season, it might not be enough to justify his draft spot.

6. Dak Prescott

2023 Finish: QB3

The sixth quarterback on our fantasy football quarterback rankings is Dak Prescott, who, like fellow teammate CeeDee Lamb, is hoping to secure a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys. Different from Lamb in that he has reported to camp, Prescott is in line for another strong season in fantasy football.

Outside of Lamb, Prescott has tight end Jake Ferguson (2023 TE9) and Brandin Cooks (WR38) to target as well. While Cooks is outside the fantasy football radar, Ferguson has a chance to be a big-time producer again this year, which would help Prescott produce another QB1 season.

If Lamb holds out or misses any time this year, it will be incredibly tough for Prescott to his this projection. His limited rushing upside doesn’t help out his case a ton, but his ability to thrive in the Dallas offense has been evident in many different seasons, so expect more of the same sustained success for Prescott in 2024.

7. Kyler Murray

QB27

It was not long ago that Kyler Murray was considered one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, and a great asset in fantasy football. But injuries and poor team performance have brought those expectations back down to Earth, although 2024 could see them skyrocket again.

Finally having his long-term WR1 in place in Marvin Harrison Jr., Murray is poised to replicate some of the numbers from his QB1 run of 2019-2021. There are not many positives expected out of the Arizona Cardinals this season, who will likely not factor into the NFC playoff picture, but that shouldn’t stop Murray from returning to fantasy football relevancy.

After making a full recovery from his torn ACL, Murray made a late-season return last year, suiting up for the final eight games. Averaging 18.9 fantasy points and producing four games of 20+ points over that span, Murray may have given us a glimpse of what is to come for his 2024 season.

8. Joe Burrow

QB25

Injuries have derailed the past two seasons for Joe Burrow, but his ‘24 campaign is set up to be a strong one. With a duo of stud receivers in tow and the running game in a bit of flux, the Bengals will likely look to lean on their franchise quarterback this year.

While Ja’Marr Chase works through his concerns with his contract, Burrow has been showcasing his relationship with Tee Higgins early and often in camp. Outside of those two, rookie wideout Jermaine Burton, fellow receiver Andrew Iosivas, and tight end Mike Gesicki are there to help bring the passing game to new heights.

While Burrow’s ‘23 stats only cover the first 10 games of the season, taking a step back at his 2022 numbers paints an optimistic script for this season. Both Burrow and the Bengals were top five in red zone passing attempts, total pass attempts, team pass plays per game, fantasy points per dropback that year, and while the offensive coordinator situation is different, Burrow likely will still be counted on for a big role this year.

9. Anthony Richardson

QB40

The hot name many in the fantasy football industry are mentioning this offseason is Anthony Richardson, who unfortunately saw his rookie season end after only four games. With his dual-threat upside one of the best in the NFL, can he put a full season together and climb the ranks to be a QB1?

The Colts have built their offense around Richardson, and rightfully so. Expecting the 2023 first-round selection to lead this unit for many years to come is a good bet, provided he can put all of his ‘23 injury woes behind him.

In the three games Richardson played in before leaving his fourth contest early, he averaged over 23 fantasy points per game, and that could very well be his benchmark this season. Having options like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, rookie Adonai Mitchell, Jonathan Taylor, and others around him in the offense will help unlock the former Gator’s potential, and he could absolutely smash his ADP of 58.

10. Jordan Love

QB5

Jordan Love kept with the trend of the QB breakout last season, leading the surprising Packers offense and finishing out the year as QB5. Supported by high passing touchdown numbers (32), Love turned in a strong finish to the season, producing QB2 overall numbers from Weeks 10-17.

Not having a clear-cut WR1 hurts his receivers' chances for fantasy football much more than his case. The ability to have four receivers with a ton of upside and the potential to lead this team in targets speaks to the breadth of depth this offense has, which is a big reason why you should be drafting Love.

Green Bay’s 2024 season is projected to be another successful one, with Love leading the way. As long as his success from last season doesn’t end up looking like a fluke, then Love and the Packers could very well have found themselves in a wonderful position with Super Bowl aspirations.

11. Jayden Daniels

2023 Finish: Rookie

The lone rookie on our fantasy football quarterback rankings isn’t Caleb Williams – it’s Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is looking to take the Washington Commanders’ offense to a level it hasn’t seen in a very, very, long time, which would be exceptional for your fantasy football roster.

Rarely do rookie quarterbacks provide fantasy-relevant stats in their first seasons, but the blueprint to break that mold was easily laid out by Stroud in ‘23. While the weapons that Daniels has do not compare to what Stroud gets to throw to in Houston, you can’t sleep on both Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

It could be a very fun year for the Commanders, as Daniels brings a spark to the franchise lost long ago with all of the team turmoil. While injuries are definitely of concern for Daniels, his college pedigree and what he brings to the NFL cannot be ignored, so adjust your fantasy rankings as such.

12. Tua Tagovailoa

2023 Finish: QB9

The 2023 NFL passing yardage leader could factor into that conversation again, especially if the Miami Dolphins offense can somehow find another gear. Plus, after earning a monster contract extension this offseason, all that Tua Tagovailoa needs to do this season is go out and prove why he deserves every penny he got.

Miami’s offense has a ton of spark plugs in it, whether it is Devon Achane, Tyreek Hill, or Jaylen Waddle. Being able to target each of these players on every down gives Tagovailoa a high ceiling for fantasy football, even if there are concerns of when the calendar flips to December.

The Dolphins are in the thick of things in the AFC, and they should have a say in the AFC East divisional race. While Tagovailoa may have a few down weeks sprinkled in throughout the year, the consistency that the 2023 QB9 brings to the table is hard to find around pick 106.

13. Jared Goff

QB7

It feels wrong to push Jared Goff this far down in our fantasy football quarterback rankings, but that speaks more so to how much talent is at this position than anything Goff did.

By not having to play an outside game until week nine against the Packers, the Lions are able to get out to a fast start, which hopefully includes Goff. With a plethora of talent at his fingertips in the passing game, Goff might not be the sexy pick, but he certainly will get it done.

After Detroit’s week nine bye last year, Goff’s numbers decreased, which could deter you from drafting the Lions signal caller. But with an ADP of around pick 110, you will be hard-pressed to find another player of similar value and impact in round nine to Goff.

14. Brock Purdy

2023 Finish: QB6

Brock Purdy finds himself as the 14th player on our fantasy football quarterback rankings, and the pending situation involving Brandon Aiyuk has an impact on his ranking.

31 touchdowns last season helped elevate Purdy into the QB1 category, an unexpected result for the former Iowa State QB. But many different style quarterbacks can thrive in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme, so in reality, Purdy was put in the best position possible.

You should be able to expect 30 touchdowns from Purdy this season, even if Aiyuk ends up being traded or holds out, although it might take a bit longer to get there without one of his top targets. Grabbing a piece of the 49ers offense should help elevate your fantasy football roster, and drafting Purdy after round eight feels like a safe bet.

15. Matthew Stafford

2023 Finish: QB15

The final quarterback on our fantasy football quarterback rankings is a familiar face that has been missing from our top quarterback list for a few seasons.

You have to jump all the way back to Stafford’s first season with the Rams, their 2021 Super Bowl season, to find the last time he produced a full season. Playing in just 24 games over the course of the last two seasons shows that Father Time is quickly catching up to Stafford, but 2024 could be his final hurrah.

Having both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in the passing game gives Stafford a chance at being a top-12 QB every week. Four of his final seven games resulted in 20-plus fantasy points, and he was only sacked three times in those 20-point affairs, so if you decide to punt on a quarterback until late, Stafford and his round 12 ADP should be one of your targets.

Just missing out on our top 15 fantasy football quarterbacks list: Justin Herbert, Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, and Kirk Cousins. Which quarterback are you putting your money on this year to lead this position?