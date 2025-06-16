In one of the most shocking trades in recent memory, the San Francisco Giants have acquired All-Star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster deal that sent Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs, and Jose Bello to Boston. The Giants also agreed to take on the remaining $280+ million of Devers’ 10-year, $313.5 million contract.

This move didn’t just shake up the National League West — it sent shockwaves across Major League Baseball.

Let’s be real: this is a steal for San Francisco. Devers is a 28-year-old three-time All-Star with 200+ career home runs and a Silver Slugger pedigree. He’s slashing .272/.401/.504 this season with 15 bombs and 58 RBIs — all while dealing with a toxic environment in Boston. Even in a DH role he didn’t want, he was producing at an elite level.

And now? He gets a fresh start on a contender.

Giants get offensive boost, but Bryce Eldridge questions arise

San Francisco, currently sitting at 41-30 and second in the NL Wild Card race, badly needed a thumper in the middle of the lineup. Their offense ranks 15th in runs and 23rd in OPS. Plug in a lefty bat with a .900 OPS and proven postseason pedigree, and suddenly this team goes from “dangerous” to “legit threat.” Devers will likely get his wish to return to third base while Matt Chapman recovers, and even if he slides back to DH later, it’ll be in a clubhouse that didn’t just undermine him for six months.

Sure, the Giants took on a massive contract, but this is San Francisco — a team that’s struck out on big names like Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and Shohei Ohtani in recent offseasons. They landed Willy Adames in the offseason, and now, they've landed another star. Devers is signed through 2033. The Giants didn’t just get a bat — they got a face of the franchise.

As for the talent they gave up? Jordan Hicks has electric stuff but a 6.47 ERA. Kyle Harrison has upside, but his MLB track record is inconsistent. Tibbs has power but is still in High-A. Jose Bello’s been dominant in rookie ball, but he’s years away. None of these players scream “future All-Star.” None are blue-chip prospects.

In short: Buster Posey fleeced Boston…for now. Give him the Executive of the Year award already in June.

Grade: A

Red Sox ship Rafael Devers to San Francisco

This trade feels like the Red Sox just… gave up.

Rafael Devers wasn’t just their best hitter — he was supposed to be the guy. After Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts walked, Boston committed $313.5 million to Devers to be the face of the franchise. Now, in year two of that deal, they’ve traded him away for a pitching dart throw, a couple of young lotto tickets, and some salary relief.

The optics are terrible. The Red Sox just swept the Yankees and sit at 37-36, technically still in the Wild Card hunt. And yet they’re punting on a star in his prime because they couldn’t figure out how to handle a position dispute?

Let’s rewind: they signed Alex Bregman to take over third base. They moved Devers to DH. Then they tried to shove him to first base after Triston Casas got hurt. Devers — understandably — refused, especially after being told in spring training he wouldn’t need to bring a glove. That triggered behind-the-scenes tension, a closed-door meeting with ownership, and eventually this trade. According to reports, Devers never even requested a trade — but the team was clearly ready to move on.

It’s clear they prioritized getting Devers' contract off the books more than they cared about the actual return. Hicks is barely a backend starter at this point. Harrison has potential, but nothing resembling consistency. Tibbs is intriguing, but years away. Bello is a project. And remember — this is all they got for a 28-year-old power-hitting lefty with an OPS north of .890 and nearly a decade of big-league production.

That’s why executives across the league reacted with stunned disbelief. This wasn’t just a trade — it was a surrender.

Grade: D-

Final Verdict

This isn’t just a trade that helps the Giants in the short term — it positions them for the next half-decade. They now have a middle-of-the-order anchor locked in for the long haul. Devers’ contract is massive, sure, but if you’re going to spend $300 million on someone, it better be a bat like his.

Boston? They’ve lost their identity. Again. In a span of five years, they’ve let go of Betts, Bogaerts, and now Devers — all before their age-30 seasons. And for what? A lukewarm batch of maybes?

The Devers trade will be remembered as the moment the Giants went all-in — and the Red Sox waved the white flag.