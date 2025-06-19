On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees hit their home field for a game against the Los Angeles Angels that they desperately needed to win. The Yankees entered the contest on a six-game losing streak, seeing their lead in the AL East reduced to just 1.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays in the process.

The Yankees fell behind 0-1 early in this game but tied it in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a hit from Giancarlo Stanton on a fielder's choice.

Cody Bellinger slid into second place and was called out, but replay review clearly showed that he had made it to the base in time, meaning the Yankees should have come away with no outs on the play.

Even after replay review, the officials still held up the call on the field, which had Yankees fans on X, formerly Twitter, outraged.

“MLB replay is broken,” wrote one fan.

“Why do you even have a replay rule? Bellinger was 100% safe,” added another, referring to the MLB replay system as “hot trash.”

Another fan referred to the Yankees' recent history of getting the perceived short end of the stick on replay reviews.

“The MLB replay room screws the Yankees AGAIN!! Bellinger clearly touched second base first—CLEARLY—and they still upheld the call. Challenge gone in the FIRST INNING!! What are they watching, reruns of Friends?! Total joke. Worst replay system in sports!! RIGGED!!!” they wrote.

Overall, the Yankees can't afford to get any tough breaks from the officials considering how poorly they've played over the last couple of weeks. The Yankees lost all three of their games to open up the series vs the Angels this week and found themselves down 2-1 in Thursday's game before it got delayed due to thunderstorms in the area.

The good news for the Yankees is that their crosstown rival New York Mets are also suffering along with them, currently on a five-game losing streak of their own.

After the series vs the Angels, the Yankees will next hit the field on Friday for a set against the Baltimore Orioles.