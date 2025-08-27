The running back position is the most polarizing position to draft in fantasy football, as there are many different metrics that go into grading this group. Burned last year by Christian McCaffrey’s injuries, a breakout year from Chase Brown just goes to show how uncertain the RB position can be.

Average draft position (also known as ADP) dictates how most fantasy football drafts go, and each major fantasy football platform sets it differently. Knowing how to navigate all of these different rankings, across ESPN, Yahoo, Sleeper, and others, will help you win your fantasy football league.

Take a look at the following busts at the RB position and see which players you should avoid when building out your rosters.

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Busts

1. James Cook

It would have been easy to pick Saquon Barkley for the top spot in this list of RB busts, as a back coming off a year of 350-plus touches has struggled to produce back-to-back RB1 seasons. Instead, James Cook earns the top spot in this fantasy football running back busts list, as his lack of offseason work while waiting for a new deal, combined with a crowded RB depth chart, knocks him into the bust category.

While this isn’t to say that the highly-paid RB1 for the Buffalo Bills won’t get a heavy workload (because, barring an injury, he will), second-year RB Ray Davis and pass-catching specialist Ty Johnson will both command important roles this upcoming season. Look for Cook to still return top-15 value, but anything less than his RB7 price tag would constitute a bust season in 2025.

2. Aaron Jones

With the Minnesota Vikings making a rare trade for a running back this offseason, the writing has been on the wall for their plan for Aaron Jones in 2025. By adding former San Francisco 49ers back Jordan Mason to the mix, Jones will have competition for high-value touches, including those near the goal line.

Jones has made his money, dating back to his time with the Green Bay Packers, by being a big-time contributor in the passing game, something that will likely continue this year. Even after coming off an RB13 finish in his first season with the Vikings, look for Jones to take a step back as Mason assumes a role within the running game.

3. Breece Hall

Article Continues Below

The offseason drumbeat surrounding Braelon Allen has been consistent, as the New York Jets try to figure out their offensive identity under Aaron Glenn. While Breece Hall is the team’s starter and looks to be the better back, Allen has shown plenty of flashes and looks to be in the good graces of the coaching staff, putting him in position to earn valuable touches.

Hall’s 34.5 ADP puts him within the first four rounds of your fantasy football draft, a hefty price to pay for a back that might not finish the year as his team’s starter. The Jets offense as a whole will likely be tough to count on this season, and the uncertainty around Hall’s role is a big reason why.

4. Jaylen Warren

By drafting Kaleb Johnson, the Pittsburgh Steelers put in motion their plans for the future at the RB position. However, with Johnson entering the season needing a bit more fine-tuning, veteran Jaylen Warren will likely enter the regular season as the RB1.

However, Warren is limited, as he is more so a pass catcher than an all-around back. On the flip side, Johnson has improved his pass blocking in training camp and is a far more physical back that fits the mold of what Arthur Smith needs in this offense, producing an impressive preseason. While Warren will still have a role this season, Warren will be hard-pressed to provide a good enough return on investment at his ADP of 95.7.

5. Texans RBs

As a whole, the Houston Texans have a big problem in their running back room. With Joe Mixon dealing with foot and ankle injuries and now added to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, their depth has been tested so far this offseason.

Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, and rookie Woody Marks have all earned looks this offseason as Houston looks to replace Mixon in an aggregate approach. Chubbs looks to be the option with the inside track right now, but with none of these backs pulling away, you should look to avoid them at all costs.