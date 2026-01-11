Ben Johnson's aggressive play-calling has been a bit of a signature for him. The Chicago Bears head coach built his identity from his time in Detroit as an offensive coordinator. His creative play calling and penchant for going for it on fourth down has turned Chicago into a solid offensive team.

However, that aggressiveness comes with a lot of risk. A missed fourth down conversion leads to a turnover and your opponent getting possession at your line of scrimmage. Miss a fourth down in your own territory, and you give your opponents great field position. Against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, Johnson didn't waver on his offensive philosophy, choosing to go for it on multiple occasions.

While the Bears did convert a fourth down earlier in the game, it was the one particular fourth down attempts that turned Chicago's already bad start to a disaster. Johnson and the Bears went for it in their own territory in the second quarter, a move that backfired as Caleb Williams' pass was deflected at the line.

The Packers responded by driving down the field and scoring a touchdown to extend their lead to 21-3. These fourth-down miscues has Bears fans questioning Johnson's decision-making.

Ben Johnson on 4th down from his own 32 pic.twitter.com/BGXYovpNCh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2026

Johnson's aggressive yet unfruitful fourth-down effort reminded some fans of Dan Campbell's similar style in the postseason.

Article Continues Below

Some compared the Bears' gameplan to Johnson calling plays like it's Madden.

Ben Johnson put the madden down brother this is real life — Boppa 🧟‍♂️ (@ihatebbls) January 11, 2026

ben johnson coaching like this is madden w/ fatigue off. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) January 11, 2026

The Bears aren't out of the game yet. Chicago built a reputation this season as one of the best comeback teams, partly due to Johnson's aggressive calling even when they're down. Still, the way the Bears have whiffed on these fourth-down attempts should concern the fans after halftime.