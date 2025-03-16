The Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Jordan Mason from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade that comes with minimal risk and solid upside. According to Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter, Mason is signing a two-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $7 million fully guaranteed.

Minnesota is sending San Francisco a 2026 sixth-round pick while also swapping picks No. 160 and 187 in this year’s draft, per Ian Rapoport on X.

After signing Aaron Jones earlier in the offseason, the Vikings were expected to target a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Mason’s arrival may alter those plans. The 25-year-old was a key contributor for the 49ers in 2024, logging 153 carries for 880 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. He now joins Jones to form a formidable backfield duo in Minnesota.

