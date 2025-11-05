As the fantasy football season barrels into Week 10, wide receivers continue to make or break lineups. Between injury shakeups, inconsistent quarterback play, and brutal bye weeks, fantasy managers have been forced to take bold swings on upside plays. With elite wideouts like CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, and Rashee Rice sitting out on their byes, Week 10 will test roster depth and matchup savvy more than ever.

The good news is that a few offenses are poised for bounce-backs. In the same breath, a handful of ascending receivers are entering favorable matchups. Of course, others face brutal defensive assignments that could lead to major letdowns.

Ahead of Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which RBs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Start ’Em

Quentin Johnston, LAC (vs. PIT)

Quentin Johnston reminded fantasy football managers why he’s worth holding onto. In the Chargers’ 27–20 win over the Titans, he caught four of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. He regained his role as a key outside weapon in Justin Herbert’s passing attack. His 23- and 19-yard receptions showcased his growing confidence and Herbert’s renewed trust in him.

Now, he draws one of the juiciest matchups of the week against a Steelers defense that’s been a funnel for opposing passing games. Expect Johnston to continue building momentum as Herbert’s deep and red-zone target. He’s a strong WR2 play with WR1 upside in what could be a high-volume passing day for the Chargers.

Jameson Williams, DET (@ WAS)

Speed remains the name of the game for Jameson Williams. He caught four of six targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ narrow Week 9 loss to Minnesota. Yes, Williams has battled inconsistency all season. That said, his big-play potential continues to flash.

Washington provides the perfect opportunity for a follow-up. The Commanders’ secondary has been torched for the third-most passing touchdowns this year. With Amon-Ra St. Brown commanding extra attention, Williams should see favorable one-on-one coverage. He could deliver another long score in this matchup.

Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. PIT)

Yes, we’re doubling down on Los Angeles. After a quiet two-game stretch (just six catches for 85 yards total), Keenan Allen is poised for a rebound. The Steelers have surrendered a league-high 129 receptions to wide receivers this season. With their pass rush struggling to generate pressure, Herbert should have ample time to find his favorite target.

Allen’s route precision and reliability in PPR formats make him nearly matchup-proof when healthy. Expect a return to double-digit targets and a strong chance at a touchdown.

Troy Franklin, DEN (vs. LV)

Don’t let last week’s modest numbers fool you. Troy Franklin is trending in the right direction. He caught four passes for 24 yards, but more importantly, he earned 10 targets and played 80 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps. Over the last three weeks, he ranks seventh among all wideouts in targets.

The Raiders’ defense presents an ideal bounce-back opportunity, ranking among the bottom five in fantasy football points allowed to wide receivers. Volume and matchup make him a sneaky WR2/flex play with potential for his first 100-yard game of the season.

Other Starts: Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. NE); Michael Pittman Jr, IND (vs. ATL)

Sit ’Em

Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ MIA)

Khalil Shakir led Buffalo in targets last week. He caught seven of eight for 43 yards in a win over Kansas City. On paper, that looks encouraging. Context, though, tells another story. Shakir’s average depth of target remains low. He also hasn’t topped 50 yards in three consecutive games despite consistent volume.

Against Miami, Shakir faces a defense that has tightened up significantly since midseason. With others commanding the high-value looks, Shakir’s role caps his upside. He’s a bench option outside of full-PPR formats and offers little more than short-yardage stability.

Alec Pierce, IND (vs. ATL)

Alec Pierce benefited from an extreme game script in Week 9. That's when Daniel Jones attempted 50 passes in a loss to Pittsburgh, which was well above his season average. Pierce saw a spike in opportunities. However, that volume won’t sustain. This week, Indianapolis faces a run-funnel Atlanta defense that ranks 11th-best against wide receivers but among the league’s worst against running backs.

Expect Jonathan Taylor and the Colts’ ground game to dominate time of possession. That leaves limited opportunities for Pierce on the outside. Add in a likely shadow assignment from AJ Terrell, and Pierce is an easy sit for Week 10.

Jakobi Meyers, LV (@ DEN)

Jakobi Meyers remains a reliable possession receiver. However, his fantasy football production has cratered over the past month. He’s averaged just four catches for 31 yards in his last four games. The touchdown upside has completely dried up as well.

Now, he faces a Denver defense that has allowed a league-low two receiving touchdowns to wideouts all season. The Broncos’ secondary, anchored by Patrick Surtain II, has also shut down far more explosive pass catchers. Keep Meyers benched until further notice.

Other Sits: DeMario Douglas, NE (@ TB); Tory Horton, SEA (vs. ARI)

Final thoughts

Week 10 offers a tale of two trends. We have elite receivers like Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston set to thrive in dream matchups. Meanwhile, possession specialists such as Jakobi Meyers and Alec Pierce run into defensive brick walls.

As fantasy football playoff races heat up, the managers who make fearless lineup calls will gain an edge. Play the matchups, start your Chargers, and don’t let reputation cloud judgment. After all, the difference between victory and heartbreak might just come down to who you trust at wide receiver in Week 10.