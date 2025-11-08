The Indianapolis Colts are looking to bounce back. After getting upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, they're hoping to get back on the win column to cement their spot at the top of the AFC picture. They made a major move at the deadline, trading for star cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Aside from the two first-round picks the Colts sent to the Jets, Indy also traded wide receiver AD Mitchell. Because of that trade, Indy only has five wide receivers on the active roster. Losing Anthony Gould for this game meant that they are down to just four receivers for Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Because of that, the Colts are activating former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their active roster. A practice squad mainstay this season, Treadwell has seen some action this season as a special teamer for the most part.

we have signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; elevated DE Durell Nchami and DT Tim Smith to the active roster from the practice squad for #ATLvsIND. https://t.co/ilbb8DnmoZ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 8, 2025

The Colts still have a solid trio of wide receivers as their primary starters. Michael Pittman Jr, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs form a good 1-2-3 core for Daniel Jones to pass to. They also have electric rookie Tyler Warren at tight end, who's been arguably their best pass-catcher this season. That being said, the Colts are preparing for the worst possible case when multiple players get injured during the game.

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Steelers. The white-hot Indianapolis offense sputtered against Pittsburgh, turning the ball over six times. Given their performance over the course of the season, there's plenty of reason to believe that their Week 9 performance is an outlier, and not a sign of things to come.

Indianapolis will face off against an Atlanta team that's also coming off a loss. The Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in brutal fashion, missing a potential game-tying extra point that ended up being the difference.