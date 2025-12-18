Recently, Lane Kiffin shook up the college football world when he decided to depart Ole Miss and take the head coaching job with the LSU football program. Kiffin is hoping to turn the Tigers around after a few years of being out of legit contention for a college football playoff berth.

During his time in Oxford, Kiffin became known for his participation in hot yoga, which all came crashing down after yoga studio owner Rachel Romero put him on blast following his exit.

“I think he’s just a really young boy at heart that plays the game very well — literally and figuratively,” said Romero, per The Athletic. “Now the town, I think, is just acting like they just got dumped by the love of their life. We’re doing everything we can to convince ourselves that we-never-really-liked-him-in-the-first-place sort of deal.”

However, Kiffin has evidently not given up that pastime since resettling in Baton Rouge, according to a new post from his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Kiffin certainly burned a few bridges on his way out of Oxford. At the airpot, as he was preparing to board a plane bound for Baton Rouge, Kiffin drew a plethora of boos from Ole Miss fans who had gathered near the tarmac to wish him not so happy trails.

The scene will certainly be chaotic next year when LSU football hits the road to take on the Rebels in what will mark Kiffin's return game to Oxford.

Still, LSU fans are certainly happy to have a coach who is widely viewed as one of the most innovative minds in college football leading their program.