Week 15 of the NFL season is already here and things are heating up for the NFL Playoff race. One of the tighter races lies in the NFC South as we'll see the Carolina Panthers (7-6) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-10) in a close game on the betting lines. With each matchup carrying weight to it, we'll give you our bold predictions when the two NFC South divisional rivals meet in Week 15.

The Carolina Panthers lead the NFC South after most recently upsetting the Los Angeles Rams 31-28. The win put them in sole possession of first place in the division, one game ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the betting favorites in Week 15, they'll have a chance to further cushion their lead.

The New Orleans Saints notched their third win of the season in Week 15, upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-20. Aside from the Panthers, their remaining opponents are all below .500 and the Saints could close their season by building momentum for next year with some wins.

Panthers vs. Saints Week 15 – Bold Predictions

The Carolina Panthers hold their lead atop the NFC South

The Carolina Panthers have been the surprise of the league this season and not only was their upset over the Rams crucial to their divisional standings, but it could have been their most impressive performance of the season. They've now posted three wins in their last five games, seeing a much more lenient schedule for the rest of the season opposite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Listed as the betting favorites in a game they should win, I expect the Panthers to do just that and hold their lead atop the division. They lost their first meeting against the Saint 17-7 this year, but their defense should adjust to rookie QB Tyler Shough this second time around as Bryce Young should see a better performance as well.

The New Orleans Saints make this a close game

While the Saints record certainly doesn't reflect the season they were hoping for, they've managed to find new life behind rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and rookie running back Devin Neal. Shough has five passing touchdowns over his last four games while Neal is looking to become a reliable ball carrier with starter Alvin Kamara out.

While they're not playing for much at this point, they can certainly shake things up with a win here as their last divisional opponent in the Falcons for their last game of the season. The betting spread is set close for a reason, so don't be surprised if we see a close game throughout the first half of this one.

Both teams struggle to take care of the ball

With a rookie quarterback in for the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers turning the ball over 17 times this season, both defenses could be in for an active day chasing the ball. We've see both offenses struggling to sustain long drives thanks to turnovers, so don't be surprised if we see a sloppy game from both sides in this one.

Furthermore, the game total for this matchup has been set at 40.5 points, making it the lowest-scoring matchup of Week 15 in the NFL. Expect the ball to change hands several times and the team that prioritizes ball security could be the one that comes away with the win.