Week 16 is where fantasy football seasons are either validated or heartbreakingly undone. For many leagues, this is the semifinal round or the championship itself. That means lineup decisions must balance ceiling, matchup, and recent form. At quarterback, the margin for error is thin. A safe 18 points may not cut it if your opponent has an explosive passer. At the same time, chasing upside can backfire if the matchup turns ugly.

With no bye weeks remaining, fantasy football managers have access to every starting quarterback across the league. The challenge now is separating signal-callers who can deliver under pressure from those who carry hidden risk. Below are the quarterbacks who deserve your trust in Week 16, followed by sleeper options capable of swinging matchups when it matters most.

Below, we break down the top QB options for Week 16 and the sleepers who could tilt your playoff matchup.

Week 16 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Jared Goff, DET (vs. PIT)

Jared Goff put together another impressive performance in Week 15. He completed 25 of 41 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 41–34 shootout loss to the Rams. Sure, Detroit came up short on the scoreboard. However, Goff once again demonstrated his fantasy football value by airing it out in a high-volume passing script.

Over his last seven games, Goff has thrown multiple touchdowns five times. Detroit continues to lean heavily on its passing attack in competitive matchups. Pittsburgh’s defense is physical, but it has been vulnerable to quarterbacks who can stay clean in the pocket. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and a creative offensive scheme at his disposal, Goff profiles as a high-floor, high-ceiling QB1 in Week 16.

Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ WAS)

After a turnover-filled disaster against the Chargers, Jalen Hurts responded emphatically in Week 15. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards in a dominant 31–0 win over the Raiders. Hurts distributed touchdowns to Dallas Goedert (two) and AJ Brown. He showcased the balance that makes him so dangerous in fantasy football.

Hurts’ rushing ability remains his greatest asset. That alone gives him a weekly floor few quarterbacks can match. Washington’s defense has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. They often give up red-zone efficiency through the air. In a must-win fantasy spot, Hurts offers elite upside with minimal risk and belongs firmly in starting lineups.

Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ DEN)

Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career at exactly the right time. In Week 15, he torched the Jets for 330 passing yards, five touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. He also added 51 rushing yards and a score on the ground. The performance capped a remarkable three-week stretch in which Lawrence has posted a 9–0 TD-to-INT ratio.

Denver presents a tougher challenge, though. Still, Lawrence’s confidence and command of the Jaguars’ offense are undeniable. Jacksonville is aggressive downfield and willing to let Lawrence carry the offense. Even in a more difficult matchup, his combination of volume, efficiency, and rushing production makes him a strong QB1.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. LAR)

Sam Darnold turned in a steady if unspectacular outing in Week 15. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 271 yards in an 18–16 win over the Colts. He didn’t throw a touchdown, but he also avoided turnovers.

Darnold now gets a chance at redemption against the Rams. Their defense that has given him problems earlier in the season. Playing at home on Thursday night, Seattle may need to lean more heavily on the passing game. That's especially true if the contest stays close. Darnold remains a boom-or-bust option. That said, the volume and matchup keep him firmly in the streaming conversation.

Jacoby Brissett, ARI (vs. ATL)

Article Continues Below

Jacoby Brissett continues to deliver quietly reliable fantasy football production through sheer volume. In Week 15, he completed 27 of 40 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, he did throw an interception. However, the Cardinals’ pass-heavy game script once again inflated his fantasy output.

Against Atlanta, Brissett should see another favorable setup. The Falcons have struggled to limit passing attempts. Arizona’s defense often forces its offense into catch-up mode. Brissett may not be flashy, but his consistent yardage and red-zone usage make him a viable QB2.

Joe Burrow, CIN (@ MIA)

Joe Burrow’s Week 15 shutout loss against Baltimore was as ugly as it gets. He tallied two interceptions and little offensive rhythm. Still, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has confirmed Burrow will continue to play despite Cincinnati being eliminated from playoff contention.

That matters for fantasy football managers. Burrow remains one of the league’s most aggressive passers. Miami’s defense has been inconsistent against high-volume aerial attacks. With nothing left to lose, Cincinnati could lean into a pass-first approach. That could give Burrow bounce-back potential as a high-risk, high-reward streaming option.

Injury and Late-Week Notes

With no bye weeks remaining, availability isn’t the issue, but health still is. Fantasy football managers should closely monitor the status of Jayden Daniels, Geno Smith, Tyrod Taylor, and Justin Fields as the week progresses.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

30. Kenny Pickett, LV (@ HOU)

29. Marcus Mariota, WAS (vs. PHI)

28. Cam Ward, TEN (vs. KC)

27. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ CAR)

26. Shedeur Sanders, CLE (vs. BUF)

25. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. LV)

24. Tyler Shough, NO (vs. NYJ)

23. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CIN)

22. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ ARI)

21. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. TB)

20. Gardner Minshew, KC (@ TEN)

19. Jaxson Dart, NYG (vs. MIN)

18. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. LAC)

17. Bo Nix, DEN (vs. JAX)

16. Jordan Love, GB (@ CHI)

15. Caleb Williams, CHI (vs. GB)

14. J.J. McCarthy, MIN (@ NYG)

13. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ DAL)

12. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (@ DET)

11. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ MIA)

10. Jacoby Brissett, ARI (vs. ATL)

9. Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. LAR)

8. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ SEA)

7. Brock Purdy, SF (@ IND)

6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. NE)

5. Josh Allen, BUF (@ CLE)

4. Drake Maye, NE (@ BAL)

3. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ DEN)

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ WAS)

1. Jared Goff, DET (vs. PIT)

Bottom line

Week 16 is about trusting form, embracing opportunity, and avoiding unnecessary risk. Quarterbacks like Hurts, Goff, and Lawrence give fantasy football managers both stability and upside. On the flip side, options like Brissett and Darnold offer strategic flexibility for those navigating injuries or tough matchups. One smart call at quarterback could be the difference between advancing to the finals or watching your season end one game short.