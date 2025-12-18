The New Orleans Pelicans face a delicate balancing act as they welcome back key players from injury, with interim head coach James Borrego making it clear that the team won't rush anyone into uncomfortable rotations. Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson's reintegrations are prime examples of the new training philosophy, though fans can also look to Dejounte Murray. This strategy underscores Borrego's emphasis on team cohesion over individual heroics, particularly as the Pelicans await Murray's return from a ruptured Achilles.

Borrego is less concerned with accelerating individual reintegration timelines and far more focused on stabilizing minutes, maintaining rhythm, and protecting long-term availability. In that context, Poole’s return has been deliberately understated. The 26-year-old's versatility and game-changing potential have been evident since Opening Night. Though limited to only nine games (four starts) this season, Poole has still been a positive offseason acquisition by all accounts.

“I think just his overall impact on the game is tremendous,” Borrego asserted after a recent practice. “(Poole) can score the ball, stretch the defense, make plays, and then go on a big run by himself. He can turn a two-point game into a six or eight-point game quickly on both ends of the floor.”

Yet, Borrego is deliberately avoiding the urge to hastily expand Poole's role, a strategy influenced by a larger, more complex rotational puzzle around Williamson. This measured approach with Poole also mirrors the one taken with the two-time All-Star. When the franchise cornerstone returned from his own right hip injury, he too accepted a bench role, a move designed to carefully manage his minutes while allowing Williamson to finish games strong.

Furthermore, with rookie Jeremiah Fears thriving as the starting point guard (averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while playing in all 27 games) and the emergence of fellow rookie Derik Queen, the Pelicans' rotation has evolved during Poole's absence. Rather than forcing changes, Borrego is allowing things to develop naturally.

“I think (Poole) has come in with the right mentality,” Borrego shared. “He is not trying to force it; he is trying to play within our system and be a team guy, which is what we need. He has got to be a guy who is willing to sacrifice and play with his teammates. He has done a great job of that. I don't see anything being forced right now.”

Williamson has been the primary focus since coming back from his own injury, a right hip adductor strain that was initially expected to sideline him for at least three weeks. In a surprising turn, Williamson returned ahead of schedule and came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career, leading to back-to-back wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls.

Poole had 16 points, four assists, and two steals in the Windy City; the Pelicans are 3-6 with the Sixth Man swishing shots. Despite that game-breaking ability, the coaching staff is more focused on the how than the how many right now. It's the only way to get everyone involved, engaged, and moving in the right direction up the Western Conference standings.

Thankfully, Borrego can praise Poole's willingness to buy into this gradual process. His role will expand organically within the flow of the team's play, but not at the expense of the chemistry. Same as everyone else, including Zion Williamson.