It’s the time of year when fantasy football managers have to deal with injuries and bad quarterback situations. And what do teams like the Cowboys have left to play for? But the games go on, and here is start ‘em, sit ‘em advice for the Cowboys versus the Commanders in Week 17.

This was expected to be a showdown with playoff implications when the season started. But the Commanders have faded into 4-11 oblivion while the Cowboys aren’t a whole lot better at 6-8-1.

It won’t have the late-season luster, and the Commanders’ iffy quarterback situation means it probably won’t be very entertaining, either.

Start ‘em — Cowboys WR George Pickens

It seems like a roll of the dice to go with Pickens or CeeDee Lamb. However, here’s the thing. The Cowboys don’t want Pickens to end the season on a sour note. They want all things in their favor when it comes time to try to sign the mercurial wideout.

Such is not a problem with Lamb. And here’s why this matters against the Commanders. Their defense couldn’t cover a basket of rolls at a picnic, let alone an NFL wide receiver. Dak Prescott could make a star out of Kavontae Turpin in this one if he wanted.

But Prescott wants to cut loose with another big season in 2026. And his best chance for that is to have both Pickens and Lamb around. So look for Dak to pepper Pickens like he was a baked potato with butter. Here come the targets.

And with great targets come great responsibility. But really, all Pickens has to do is do what he does best. Snatch the football from the air and turn in a bushel basket of yards after the catch.

Pickens may not put up huge yardage because the Cowboys may put this one away by halftime. But he will find the end zone. Probably twice.

The good news for Pickens is the Cowboys seem determined to close 2025 strong. And that means playing their starters despite not being able to make the playoffs, according to Dallascowboys.com.

“We play a physical game, everybody understands that,” head coach Brian Scottenheimer said. “These guys, when they go out, they don't think that way. They play. That's what they've been taught to do since they were 5 years old. You just go, and you play.

“I'm not asking their opinion. We're playing to win. But I guarantee you if I took a poll of guys in that locker room that wanted to play, every hand would shoot up for all the reasons that I've said. They love one another. They know we're building something special here. Quite honestly, we'd love to not have a losing record and then potentially go 5-1 in the division.

“We want to build on that momentum. Dak's playing great. You saw what we decided to do yesterday when the game got out of hand. We're not going to be cavalier with this thing.”

Start ‘em — Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

It’s not that you need a reason, but overcome the fear of Dak exiting the game early. It will probably happen because he terrorizes the NFC East. But if he leaves early, it will be with a Christmas bag full of yards and touchdowns.

He’s still getting the Jerry Jones praise despite the 6-8-1 record, according to Dallascowboys.com.

“I am pleased with what we have in Dak, very pleased going forward,” said Jones. “Nothing we've done so far this season gives me anything but optimism about going forward at one of the key, if not the key position.”

Plus, Dak has a reason to want to finish strong. He can add to the impressive stats he has already built this season.

“It's exciting knowing that, in Year 10, I'm playing my best,” he said. “I'm only going to get better, in my mind, about the way that I work and what I put into this game. It's tough. It's frustrating, but it's what this business is about. And that's what makes it special.”

It’s about hard work, desire, and execution. And all three of those will be on display against the Commanders.

“The work that I put into this, from last year to this year, I think you can go back to every year, and there's been improvement,” he said. “When you control the things that you can control, and you do it with a great attitude, put God first, you're not going to question yourself. You're not going to question your ability to accomplish something. We're going to keep working.”

Sit ‘em — All of the Commanders' offensive players

You don’t need to be told this. But even against the Cowboys often/shaky defense, the Commanders won’t be able to get anything done with Josh Johnson at quarterback.

However, this would change if somehow Marcus Mariota got on the field. That would bring Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Chris Rodriguez into play.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he doesn’t know if Mariota will be able to go, according to commanders wire.com.

“It was [a] cleat that got to his hand on the top,” Quinn said Monday. “But I don't know yet. It's swollen. I'd say we're going to, you know, call it day-to-day right now, of where it's at both with the hand and with the quad. And so, let's see what tomorrow is, and the following day. Then I'd say by two days from now, we'll have a very good estimate of where he is.”