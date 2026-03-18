Maxx Crosby seems to be staying put on the Las Vegas Raiders for now after the nixed trade from a week ago that would've sent him to the Baltimore Ravens. There could still be a chance that Crosby is moved, but there's no telling what his value is at the moment; that might not matter, especially if he wants to stay.

The most likely scenario at this point is Crosby playing with the Raiders for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“If you're Maxx Crosby and you're the Raider you say you are, and he is, why do you wanna leave that now when the Raiders are putting together some parts that make it more encouraging and give you more optimism than you had about that team in recent memory,” Schefter said on his podcast.

Of all the scenarios out there for Maxx Crosby this season, the most likely one is him remaining, and playing, with the Las Vegas Raiders. With @tyschmit: 🎧 https://t.co/ttU6rQOnRY pic.twitter.com/WD1kaiqPjc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

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“He was the one who wanted to move on. Then he got traded, and it didn't work out, and now he's back. If the Raiders are going to trade him today, I think his value would be 80 cents on a dollar,” Schefter added. “All of the factors out there make it less likely that Maxx Crosby will be traded, and most importantly, we have Maxx Crosby confessing his love to the Raiders and saying that he wants to be back there.”

The Raiders have a lot of good things going for them this offseason and in the future. They have a new head coach, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and a lot of cap space to improve their team. They've already made some moves in free agency, and with the pick, they'll most likely be drafting Fernando Mendoza.

If they can fix the offense, and the defense comes out and plays strong, there's a chance that they can be competitive next season, or sooner rather than later.