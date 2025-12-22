On Saturday, the Washington Commanders continued their losing ways with a tough home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East divisional showdown. The loss dropped the Commanders to 4-11 on the season, and saw Marcus Mariota, who was in for the injured Jayden Daniels, also go down with an injury.

In his absence, Josh Johnson finished the game for the Commanders, completing five of his nine pass attempts for 43 yards and an interception.

Now, with Mariota's status unclear moving forward, the team is being proactive about adding to its quarterback depth as the 2025 NFL season enters its home stretch.

“The Commanders are signing QB Jeff Driskel off the Cardinals practice squad, per source. Driskel served as Washington’s QB3 last season. Now back as depth piece with Marcus Mariota (hand) uncertain for Week 17 and Jayden Daniels sidelined,” reported Ben Standig on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson didn't give the Commanders a lot to be encouraged about during his limited playing time on Saturday against the Eagles, so it's understandable that the team would look to add another quarterback on its roster to potentially give him some competition ahead of next week's game.

The Commanders will also need another quarterback on the squad by necessity if Mariota is indeed unable to go in this one due to injury.

Overall, it's been a very difficult year for Washington on the heels of their surprise run to the NFC Championship Game a year ago, one largely defined by injuries, in particular to star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

In any case, the Commanders now will have a short week before a home game on Christmas Day against the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET and will be carried by Netflix, which was hoping to have some marquee NFL action to show fans on Christmas but will now be stuck with a Motley crew of largely unknown quarterbacks to display.