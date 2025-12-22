With the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 34-17, it marks the team's third straight loss in what has been a disappointing season. As the Cowboys have failed to make the playoffs this season, people wonder what keeps players motivated during the last few games, with star Jadeveon Clowney giving his personal answer.

While there are two games left in the regular season, the contests are relatively meaningless, especially regarding playoff contention. However, Clowney speaks bluntly on what's motivating him, which, among many reasons, is that Dallas is paying him to play, saying, “I like money.”

“What you mean motivated? They’re paying me. That’s enough motivation for me. I like money,” Clowney said, according to Jon Machota. “Not just that. I represent more than just the team. I’m playing for more than myself; my family supporting me. I’m playing for everybody that’s been with me from the beginning. And I ain’t never quit nothing. Ain’t gonna be hard for me to get up and play in no game.”

Clowney is in the midst of his 12th season in the NFL, first with Dallas, as the 32-year-old has recorded four sacks and 31 total tackles this year.

Brian Schottenheimer on the Cowboys' physicality in loss to Chargers

If there was anything to take away from the Cowboys' loss to the Chargers, it was the team's physicality, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. However, he would also admit how Dallas “didn't execute very well.”

“At the end of the day, I just didn’t think that we played very good complementary football,” Schottenheimer said, via Machota. “And some untimely penalties kind of limited our ability to do what we needed to do and limited opportunities for us offensively in the second half. And again, big swing in the game was the fourth down stop that they got down there in the red zone.”

“You can’t watch this film and say our guys didn’t play hard,” Schottenheimer continued.

At any rate, Dallas is 6-8-1, looking to get back in the win column on Thursday, Christmas Day, against the Washington Commanders.