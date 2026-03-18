The Brooklyn Nets will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. could return to their lineup for the matchup following a three-game absence.

Porter is questionable vs. Oklahoma City after missing Brooklyn's last three games due to an ankle sprain. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said that the star forward participated in his first on-court workout on Monday.

Brooklyn has built its offense around Porter's off-ball movement and elite shotmaking. Porter has averaged a career-high 24.2 points on .463/.363/.859 shooting splits across 52 appearances this season. The Nets are 3-13 in the games he has missed.

They've struggled to get anything going offensively during his latest absence.

Michael Porter Jr. upgraded to questionable vs. Thunder amid three-game absence

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Brooklyn has averaged 96.3 points on 40.1 percent shooting over its last three games, ranking dead last in the league in both categories. The rebuilding squad has been without several other rotation pieces besides Porter in each of the losses.

With the Nets eliminated from play-in contention, they've given expanded minutes to two-way players Tyson Etienne, E.J. Liddell, Chaney Johnson, and 10-day signee Malachi Smith over the last week. Trade acquisitions Josh Minott and Ochai Agbaji have also played heavy minutes.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have won twelve of their last 13 games as they look to lock down the NBA's top seed for the second straight season. Oklahoma City will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday after defeating the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Tuesday at Kia Center.

Ben Saraf (left foot soreness) is also questionable for the Nets on Wednesday. Nolan Traore (Right Eye Abrasion) and Terance Mann (Left Achilles Soreness) are probable.