The Atlanta Falcons have fallen out of playoff contention over the last month. On Sunday, they blew a fourth-quarter lead to the New York Jets. Nick Folk nailed a walk-off 56-yard field goal at the gun, handing the Falcons their sixth loss in the last seven games.

It does not get any easier, either. This weekend, Atlanta hosts the 9-3 Seattle Seahawks, which boasts one of the league's best secondaries.

On Monday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris provided an injury update on his top receiver, Drake London. Morris was asked about the status of the former USC Trojan wideout for Week 14.

“[He] certainly has a chance [to play]. We'll need to see him move around a little bit this week,” Morris said, per Falcons reporter Will McFadden.

London suffered a PCL sprain in the team's Week 12 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In that game, Atlanta similarly blew a fourth-quarter lead. They also lost their starting quarterback as Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In his place, veteran Kirk Cousins has been back under center. But his performance this season has led many to believe his best days are behind him.

Prior to going down, the Falcons' top receiver was having a stellar season. He suited up for nine games, reeling in 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns. Over a full season of health, those numbers would extrapolate out to well over 100 catches and 1,500 yards.

Atlanta's injury report will be one to watch as the week progresses. A PCL sprain typically takes a couple of weeks to recover from. Knowing the vaunted Seahawks secondary is waiting, it would not be a surprise to see London held out another week.