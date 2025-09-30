Based on the way things are going for the so-called stud fantasy football defenses — case in point, the Green Bay Packers — it’s time to focus harder on matchups. Forget leaning on the big dogs like the Packers if they are playing anything near a top offense. And here are the fantasy football defense and special teams rankings for NFL Week 5 in the 2025 season.

And that’s why a somewhat surprising team takes the ranks in the top five in this week’s rankings. The Arizona Cardinals will be at home against the offensively challenged Tennessee Titans. Look for the Cardinals to cut loose with a performance similar to what they did against the Panthers in Week 2.

Here are the teams to look for in Week 5.

Top Fantasy Football picks

It helps matters that the Cardinals could get their second-round pick back in the secondary. Cornerback Will Johnson has missed the last two weeks with a groin injury but could play against the Titans.

Yes, the Cardinals rank No. 29 against the pass, but they are No. 8 against the run. And Titans quarterback Cam Ward hasn’t scared defenses through the air in his first four NFL games.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said his defense needs to improve toward the end of games, according to ESPN.

“I appreciate the resiliency that's there,” Gannon said. “No one has their head down. Everyone believes we can win. But we're not doing enough, all three phases, to win these games. That's very clear.”

Another good pick is the New York Giants defense. They get to take on the Saints. And the Giants are coming off a Top 10 defensive finish against the powerful Chargers’ offense. They had two sacks, two picks, and defended six passes. But they also had 12 quarterback hits.

It could be a tough afternoon for Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s especially true since Abdul Carter is starting to find his way in his first NFL season. Carter said it’s a team thing, according to the Giants Videos post on X.

“Abdul Carter says the Giants' defensive line feeds off of each other: “Whoever is hot, whoever is bringing the energy, we try to feed off that and keep bringing the energy all together”

Other standouts

The No. 1 defense in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings, have posted midrange finishes in the other three weeks. Playing at the Browns, this should be another good week. Look for the Vikings to create havoc and cause turnovers even if they give up a few points and some yardage.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said his defense is still playing well, according to Vikings.com.

“I thought our defense kept us battling, a couple big stops,” O'Connell said about the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

But the run defense needs to be better.

“We hold ourselves to certain standards,” safety Joshua Metellus said. “And you've got a guy like Aaron Rodgers just sitting back there and controlling the game off running the ball when they don't even have their starting running back in — it wasn't like they were hitting us for 50, you know.

“It wasn't Bijan [Robinson with] a 200-yard game, but they did enough to keep them in the drives. Although we were getting stops, they were still controlling … how much time we were on the field, and we've gotta be better.”

Another direction to go could be the Indianapolis Colts, though they have been a little up and down this year. But they’ve put up two excellent games. And this week, they get turnover-prone Geno Smith and the Raiders. Look for a solid performance and maybe even a pick-six mixed into the bag.

Don’t look for a yardage shutdown by the Colts, but it’s not far-fetched to count on a big play or two.

Fantasy Football sleepers

After a terrific performance against the Ravens, the Chiefs’ defense could be fantasy relevant once again. And although the Jaguars have been better this year on offense, this is still a week the Chiefs could shine.

Another surprise team could be the Los Angeles Rams. They have a tough matchup against the 49ers but could put together a good performance.

Fantasy Football Week 5 defense rankings

1. Detroit Lions (DET) at CIN

2. Arizona Cardinals (ARI) vs. TEN

3. Minnesota Vikings (MIN) at CLE

4. Cleveland Browns (CLE) vs. MIN

5. New York Giants (NYG) at NO

6. Indianapolis Colts (IND) vs. LV

7. Kansas City Chiefs (KC) at JAC

8. Buffalo Bills (BUF) vs. NE

9. Philadelphia Eagles (PHI) vs. DEN

10. Los Angeles Rams (LAR) vs. SF

11. Seattle Seahawks (SEA) vs. TB

12. Denver Broncos (DEN) at PHI

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB) at SEA

14. San Francisco 49ers (SF) at LAR

15. Miami Dolphins (MIA) at CAR