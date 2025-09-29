In Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, neither the Green Bay Packers nor the Dallas Cowboys did what they needed to in order to secure a win on Sunday Night Football.

Battling back and forth in a game that hit well above the over at 80 total points scored, the Packers and Cowboys exchanged blow after blow down the stretch, with Jordan Love orchestrating a 43-second drive to set up the game-tying field goal.

Discussing how Love was able to keep his team in the game late in what ultimately went down as a tie, Micah Parsons celebrated his quarterback for his impressive efforts, as he covered for a defense that didn't exactly pick up their end of the bargain.

“I'm not even going to lie, I'm pissed off. I'm very disappointed, just overall how we performed,” Parsons said via ESPN. “I even told Jordan to the side, you know, ‘Thank you for having our back today. You know, that's why it's so pivotal to, you know you play complementary football. Because today, Jordan played like the player he was, and we let him down. We didn't live up to the level of expectation on defense.”

Article Continues Below

Parsons then gave props to his former starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, for carving up Green Bay's defense, noting what it's like to be on the opposite side of his game.

“You look how precise No. 4 looked tonight, just getting through his throws, getting to his receivers, the timing,” Parsons said. “I think he played a better game than we played defense. So, you know, shout-out to Dak, and I told him, I said, ‘You go watch that film. You lucky if you wasn't on your s**t, it would've been a long day, it would've been a real long day for you,' but he played a hell of a game, and I give him kudos for that.'”

To Parsons' credit, the Packers did outgun the Cowboys in total yards, passing yards, and rushing yards, with Dallas only leading the game in penalties at 11 versus seven. But facing off against a Cowboys team that has been quite bad on defense in 2025, the Packers allowed Prescott and company to stay in it for the duration of regulation, and turned what many expected to be a comfortable win into the NFL's first tie of 2025.