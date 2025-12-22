The Detroit Lions' backs are against the wall. They need a Christmas miracle just to get into the playoffs following their controversial loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Detroit is 8-7 with a division matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day looming.

The Lions face a must-win, and might be without one of their best players. Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed practice on Monday, dealing with a knee issue, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's worth noting that this is an estimation, as the Lions simply held a walkthrough.

It is unknown whether St. Brown picked up the injury on the final play against the Steelers. Trailing 29-24 with seconds remaining, St. Brown caught a pass from Jared Goff at the 1-yard line before getting hit and fumbling. Goff recovered the fumble and leapt into the endzone, sending the Lions crowd into a frenzy.

However, St. Brown was called for offensive pass interference. The game clock struck zero on the play. Per NFL rules, there is no untimed down when a penalty is called on the offense, which therefore ended the game. He finished the game with four catches for 54 scoreless yards against a beatable Steelers' secondary.

The Lions' pass catcher will have one more chance to get some work in at Tuesday's practice.

Even if he does suit up, Detroit faces an uphill climb. In order to reach the postseason, the Lions need to win out and have the Green Bay Packers lose out. That is the only way. Period.