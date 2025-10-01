Week 5 of the fantasy football season ushers in a new wrinkle for managers: byes. With the Bears, Falcons, Packers, and Steelers all off the slate, depth at running back will be tested. The position remains the engine of most lineups. It's also one of the most volatile, though. Injuries, matchups, and offensive line play can completely shift outlooks from week to week. This week’s rankings reflect both the reliable studs and the surprising risers who are forcing their way into the RB1 conversation. From Christian McCaffrey’s seemingly unstoppable dual-threat dominance to emerging names like Omarion Hampton, fantasy managers must adjust quickly to stay ahead.

Key Insights

The top 10 looks a little different this week. That's thanks to Hampton’s rapid emergence over the past two weeks. Cam Skattebo and Quinshon Judkins are also climbing. Each lands inside the top 15 after establishing themselves as volume-driven assets. On the other hand, Chase Brown, Tony Pollard, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Rhamondre Stevenson are trending down. They have been hurt by inefficiency, poor matchups, or both. Navigating these shifts is essential for managers juggling bye weeks and injuries.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings entering Week 5 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 5 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. LAR)

McCaffrey is redefining expectations at the position. He currently sits third in receptions across the league. He is also eighth in receiving and among the top 10 in rushing attempts. That rare combination makes him a weekly matchup-proof starter. Week 5, however, presents a stiff test against the Rams. They have allowed the fewest fantasy football points to running backs this season. They’ve also limited receptions to the position and rank second in fewest receiving yards allowed. Jonathan Taylor was held in check against them in Week 4. He had only 76 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards. Still, McCaffrey’s versatile skill set makes him nearly impossible to bench regardless of matchup.

Omarion Hampton, LAC (vs. WAS)

Hampton delivered a highlight reel in Week 4. That included a 54-yard touchdown run that showcased his explosiveness. Sure, the Chargers’ loss and the injury to offensive tackle Joe Alt cloud the long-term outlook. Still, Hampton’s role is undeniable. He’ll see the bulk of the carries. Yes, Washington has been stout against the run. That said, volume and talent keep Hampton in the low-end RB1 discussion. Managers should temper expectations if the offensive line struggles, but he remains an every-week starter.

Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. MIN)

Judkins continues to shine as the centerpiece of Cleveland’s backfield. In Week 4, he had 21 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. That's in addition to 33 receiving yards. It cemented his reliability. He’s topped 60 rushing yards in each of his three games and is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise sluggish Browns offense. Against Minnesota, Judkins projects as a steady RB2 with upside if the game script works in Cleveland’s favor.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Woody Marks, HOU (@ BAL)

Marks’ breakout in Week 4 was impossible to ignore. He had 22 opportunities, 119 total yards, and two touchdowns. Available in nearly 70 percent of leagues, that won’t last. Sure, Nick Chubb will continue to have a role. However, Marks has the inside track on touches and red-zone work. That puts him firmly inside the top 20 at the position moving forward. He’s a must-add and a strong RB2 for Week 5.

Kendre Miller, NO (vs. NYG)

After being freshly drafted in 2023, Kendre Miller had a skill set and draft capital that made him a fantasy sleeper. Since then, coaching and scheme changes in New Orleans seemed to push him aside, until Week 4. Miller logged 11 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo. Yes, the uptick in Miller’s workload may have been matchup-driven rather than a long-term shift. That said, it confirmed his status as the clear No. 2 option. With a favorable schedule ahead, he’s worth keeping on the fantasy radar.

Blake Corum, LAR (vs. SF)

Corum is carving out a regular role in the Rams’ offense. In Week 4, he set a career-high in usage with nine rushing attempts and four targets. Sure, Kyren Williams remains the primary back. However, his workload has shifted from a near-monopoly to roughly a 65/35 split with Corum. Williams’ fumble against the Colts also reignited concerns about his ball security. If those issues continue, Corum could see his share of touches grow even more.

Injury Report

Jaylen Warren (knee) was inactive in Week 4. With Pittsburgh on a bye, he’s expected back in Week 6. If he lingers on the injury list, Kenneth Gainwell steps into RB2/FLEX territory. Tyjae Spears should have his practice window opened after an IR stint. With Tony Pollard struggling to generate efficiency, Spears could carve out flex appeal in PPR leagues quickly.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. TB)

29. Isiah Pacheco, KC (@ JAC)

28. Woody Marks, HOU (@ BAL)

27. Tony Pollard, TEN (@ ARI)

26. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (@ BUF)

25. Chase Brown, CIN (vs. DET)

24. Nick Chubb, HOU (@ BAL)

23. J.K. Dobbins, DEN (@ PHI)

22. David Montgomery, DET (@ CIN)

21. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. TB)

20. Trey Benson, ARI (vs. TEN)

19. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. MIA)

18. Jordan Mason, MIN (@ CLE)

17. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC (vs. KC)

16. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ NYJ)

15. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. MIN)

14. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. SF)

13. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. DAL)

12. Cam Skattebo, NYG (@ NO)

11. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. NYG)

10. Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ IND)

9. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. HOU)

8. Omarion Hampton, LAC (vs. WAS)

7. Bucky Irving, TB (@ SEA)

6. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ CAR)

5. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. DEN)

4. James Cook, BUF (vs. NE)

3. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. LV)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ CIN)

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ LAR)

Bottom line

Week 5 is the first real stress test for fantasy football managers navigating bye weeks. The running back position remains both the most valuable and most unpredictable. Christian McCaffrey is still the gold standard, but Omarion Hampton and Quinshon Judkins are proof that new names can rise quickly. Sleepers like Woody Marks and Blake Corum offer short- and long-term value. Meanwhile, Kendre Miller is a name to monitor closely.