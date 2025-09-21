The Cleveland Browns could really use a win after starting the season 0-2. That could be difficult to come by against the Packers, one of the NFL's hottest teams, in Week 3. Thankfully, the Browns have a plan to feature one of their rookie stars on offense. That should at least give them a chance to pull off an upset.

The Browns plan to start rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on Sunday against the Packers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland drafted Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team clearly has big plans for the running back, especially after his impressive NFL debut against the Ravens in Week 2.

The Browns played it safe with Judkins last week while ramping up his snap count. He managed 10 carries for 61 yards in Week 2.

Now that Judkins is getting the start in Week 3, he could receive a full workload of snaps.

He should also share some snaps with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford.

Browns offense will face ultimate test vs. Micah Parsons, Packers D in Week 3

Judkins did not draw an easy opponent for his first ever NFL start.

The Browns will be under pressure all afternoon against a talented Packers defense. Green Bay's squad is led by superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. His arrival in Green Bay immediately transformed their defense into a dominant unit.

The Packers have already shut down the Lions and Commanders on the ground. That does not bode well for Judkins and the Browns.

Parsons also has his sights set on sacking Browns QB Joe Flacco.

“Man, really just getting after [Joe] Flacco,” Parsons said per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “I haven’t had Flacco yet. I need him. I want him. It’s time to go get him.”

Flacco has never been an elusive quarterback, and that is especially true at 40 years old. Cleveland's offensive line needs to hold up against Green Bay, otherwise the game could get ugly quickly.

Perhaps Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense can be equally ferocious against Packers QB Jordan Love.

Either way, it should make for a fun matchup.

Browns vs. Packers kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.