The New England Patriots enter Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season at 1-2. They are coming off a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-14. In the loss, New England out-gained the Steelers by more than 150 yards. But football always has been and remains a game of turnovers.

The Patriots turned the ball over five times in defeat. Two of which came at the hands of starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson. That includes his back-breaking fumble near the goal line. His inability to hold onto the ball prompted calls for rookie TraVeyon Henderson to get more playing time.

During Wednesday's practice, Stevenson was relegated to working third in tackling/ball carrier drills, per Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.

In this tackling/ball-carrier drill at Wednesday’s practice, rookie TreVeyon Henderson is the first RB to rep, followed by Antonio Gibson, then Rhamondre Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/kGYtIg1rK6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 24, 2025

Henderson took the team's first reps, surprisingly followed by Antonio Gibson.

Is this a sign that the Patriots intend on making a switch at tailback? Only time will tell, unless head coach Mike Vrabel sheds light on the subject. But one thing is certain: New England cannot continue turning the ball over if they want to win.

Article Continues Below

This week, the Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina is coming off its best performance of the season. They shut out the Atlanta Falcons, 30-0, in a stunner.

Turning the ball over is only one of many issues facing New England. Their run game as a whole has been missing. Quarterback Drake Maye is tied with Stevenson for the team lead with 87 yards. Maye has done a good job using his legs to keep plays alive.

But the second-year signal-caller has already taken 12 sacks through three games. He appears to be holding the ball too long. Some of that might be due to his receivers' inability to create separation. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs belongs on a milk carton and rookie wideout Kyle Williams is struggling to make an impact.

But the defense has not helped the offense. Through three games, they have forced just three turnovers. The Patriots' -3 turnover differential is among the worst in the league. Facing a young quarterback in Bryce Young this week might be just what the doctor ordered.