The Patriots are navigating a crucial wide receiver market following the recent release of Stefon Diggs. After an unexpected Super Bowl run, Diggs' departure has left a significant void in the offensive lineup for rising star Drake Maye. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Eagles standout A.J. Brown has emerged as a primary target to fill this gap.

However, the cost of acquiring Brown poses a significant hurdle, as the Eagles are reportedly demanding both a first-round and a second-round draft pick for their disgruntled star.

Sports Illustrated reports that the Patriots are currently the only team from A.J. Brown's original trade wish list that remains actively interested.

Previously, the Bills, Chargers, and Chiefs were considered potential destinations, but those teams have shifted their focus to other roster needs or have addressed their receiver situation through trades, such as the one involving D.J. Moore.

This positions New England uniquely; however, negotiations seem to be at a standstill.

The Eagles are reportedly using the 2022 Davante Adams trade as a benchmark for valuation, while other teams consider the more recent Stefon Diggs trade as a more realistic comparison.

Article Continues Below

Despite the established relationship between Mike Vrabel and Brown making New England an appealing landing spot, the front office must evaluate whether meeting these “outrageous” demands is sustainable for their long-term strategy.

To complicate matters, the ALLCITY Network indicates that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has already declined a substantial offer from the Patriots.

New England reportedly proposed a trade involving a first-round and a third-round selection, but Philadelphia held firm, seeking a return similar to the substantial haul the Jets received for Quinnen Williams.

While the Patriots' current roster includes young talents like Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, their pursuit of a proven veteran like Brown remains the central focus of their strategy for the 2026 offseason.