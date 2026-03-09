Fight fans have another explosive matchup to mark on their spring calendars. A lightweight scrap guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser between veteran Lando Vannata and the hard-hitting Darrius Flowers is officially set for April 4. The bout will serve as a highly anticipated featured attraction at UFC Vegas 115, broadcasting live from the newly minted Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

🚨🚨#UFCVegas115🚨🚨 A fun lightweight scrap between Lando Vannata and Darrius Flowers is set to take place on April 4th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas!! Fight was booked for some time. Not short notice. Full camp I got told. pic.twitter.com/TsNQb6ZTLb — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) March 9, 2026

While the matchup was only recently made public, it has been confirmed that this is far from a short-notice scramble. Both men have been quietly preparing with full training camps, ensuring that fans will see absolute peak versions of these two dynamic athletes when the Octagon doors lock. In a sport where late replacements often alter the dynamic of a fight, knowing that both competitors have had extensive time to gameplan adds a compelling layer of intrigue to this 155-pound contest.

Lando “Groovy” Vannata has been a staple of highlight reels since his unforgettable, chaotic UFC debut. Known for his unorthodox movement, spinning attacks, and incredible durability, Vannata traditionally thrives in wild brawls. However, the lightweight veteran is eager to find better consistency in what remains the most stacked division in MMA. A full camp gives Vannata the necessary time to sharpen his creative offensive tools while tightening up his defense against a remarkably dangerous opponent.

On the other side of the cage, Darrius Flowers brings serious power and relentless aggression. Typically known for his explosive bursts and heavy hands, Flowers presents a terrifying challenge for anyone willing to trade strikes in the pocket. Competing in this lightweight contest requires immense physical discipline, but with the benefit of a full training camp, Flowers has the runway needed to execute a proper weight cut and arrive in Las Vegas with his trademark knockout power fully intact.

Stylistically, this fight has all the essential ingredients for a “Fight of the Night” contender. Vannata’s unpredictable, flow-state striking will be put to the ultimate test against the raw, explosive power that Flowers generates. Neither man is known for taking a backward step, practically guaranteeing fireworks from the opening bell.

As UFC Vegas 115 continues to take shape, this lightweight addition brings serious heat to the April 4 card. With both athletes entering the Meta Apex fully prepared and hungry for a statement victory, fans can expect an absolute barnburner.

UFC Vegas 115 Confirmed Fights

UFC Vegas 115 Main Card on Paramount+ (9 p.m. ET):

155 lbs: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan – Main Event

115 lbs.: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci

185 lbs.: JunYong Park vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

135 lbs.: Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira

125 lbs.: Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll

UFC Vegas 115 Prelims Card on Paramount+ (6 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore

155 lbs.: Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini

265 lbs.: Guilherme Pat vs. Thomas Petersen

125 lbs.: Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto

135 lbs: Rafael Estevam vs. Ethyn Ewing

170 lbs: Charles Radtke vs. Jose Henrique

205 lbs: Abdul Rakhman Yakyaev vs. Brendsen Ribeiro

145 lbs.: Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala

155 lbs: Lando Vannata vs. Darius Flowers