Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season brings excitement and uncertainty to fantasy football managers everywhere. With no bye weeks and most rosters healthy, lineup decisions can be challenging, especially when separating obvious starts from deeper sleepers and potential busts. The running back position offers some intriguing opportunities and concerning pitfalls that could make or break your week.

The key to Week 1 success lies in identifying running backs with favorable matchups, clear workloads, and positive game scripts. While studs like Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson are obvious starts, finding value in the middle tiers requires careful analysis of defensive matchups, offensive schemes, and preseason developments.

This week presents several compelling narratives at the position. Rookie quarterbacks could create negative game scripts for certain teams, veteran backs face new systems, and depth chart battles remain unsettled. Understanding these dynamics helps separate the must-starts from the risky plays.

James Conner, ARI (at NO)

James Conner emerges as one of Week 1's most attractive starts, facing a New Orleans Saints defense that allowed fantasy running backs to feast in 2024. The Saints ranked among the worst run defenses last season, surrendering 24-plus fantasy points per game to opposing backfields. Arizona opens as 5.5-point road favorites, suggesting a positive game script where the Cardinals should control possession and lean heavily on their ground game.

Conner enters as Arizona's undisputed workhorse despite Trey Benson lurking as a potential future threat. The veteran averaged 15.9 PPR points per game in 2024 and brings reliable production to a Cardinals offense expected to emphasize ball control. His impressive 2024 campaign included ranking sixth in missed tackles forced, demonstrating his ability to create additional yardage after contact. With rookie Spencer Rattler starting for New Orleans, Arizona should find themselves in favorable field position throughout the game, creating multiple red zone opportunities for their featured back.

TreVeyon Henderson, NE (at LV)

The Patriots' rookie sensation represents one of Week 1's most intriguing sleeper options against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that ranked middle-of-the-pack against the run in 2024. Henderson has impressed throughout training camp and preseason, showcasing the explosive playmaking ability that made him a coveted prospect. New England's improved offensive line provides optimism for enhanced ground game production, and Henderson should benefit from their investment in protection.

Las Vegas travels across the country for a 1 PM ET kickoff, dealing with potential fatigue and adjustment issues that could favor the home team. The Raiders' defense underwent significant changes this offseason, creating uncertainty about their early-season cohesion. Henderson's versatility as both a runner and receiver gives him multiple avenues to fantasy success, particularly if the Patriots utilize him in passing game situations. His explosive potential makes him an excellent tournament play with league-winning upside if he breaks through immediately.

Jaylen Warren, PIT (at NYJ)

Warren quietly positions himself as a strong Week 1 play despite questions surrounding Pittsburgh's backfield hierarchy. The veteran recently signed a two-year extension, signaling the organization's commitment to his role in their offensive plans. With Kaleb Johnson, who was just listed as the RB3 on the depth chart, still adjusting to the NFL and potentially starting in a limited capacity, Warren could see increased opportunities as the trusted veteran option.

The New York Jets present a respectable defensive challenge, but their secondary struggles could force Pittsburgh into more balanced offensive approaches. Warren's pass-catching ability becomes particularly valuable in PPR formats, especially considering Aaron Rodgers ranked second in check-down percentage among quarterbacks last season. If Warren can secure 10-15 carries and 4-5 targets in this matchup, he provides solid RB2/Flex value with touchdown upside. His experience and reliability make him a safer play than the rookie alternatives in what could be a conservative offensive game plan.

Javonte Williams, DAL (at PHI)

Williams faces one of Week 1's most challenging situations, taking on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that dominated opposing running backs in 2024. The Eagles allowed the 28th-most fantasy points to rushing attacks and ranked 21st against pass-catching backs, creating a nightmare scenario for Dallas's committee approach. Philadelphia enters as significant home favorites, likely forcing the Cowboys into negative game script early and often.

The Cowboys' backfield remains muddled with Williams competing for touches with Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue. This unclear role distribution becomes even more problematic against a stingy Eagles front seven that should limit big-play opportunities. Dallas projects as one of the most pass-heavy offenses in 2025, further diminishing Williams' already questionable touch count. The combination of difficult matchup, uncertain workload, and negative game script makes Williams a clear avoid in Week 1.

Tyrone Tracy, NYG (at WAS)

Tracy enters Week 1 as the likely lead back for the Giants, but his workload is anything but secure. Rookie Cam Scatabo has been banged up throughout camp, but is expected to see snaps, making this a true committee situation from the outset. The Giants face the Washington Commanders, whose defensive front is solid against the run and should limit big gains.

Tracy projects as a high-end RB3 in fantasy for Week 1, but the lack of clarity in touches and limited touchdown equity makes him difficult to trust in most formats. Fantasy managers should look for running backs in clearer situations with greater upside before risking Tracy in their starting lineup.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (NYG)

Croskey-Merritt has garnered preseason buzz but enters Week 1 facing major questions about his role and opportunity. While he has surged up draft boards, his projected betting lines for Week 1 are notably weak, suggesting limited involvement in Washington’s offense early on. The Commanders’ matchup with the Giants is not particularly favorable for ground production, and a split workload with Austin Ekeler will cap Merritt’s fantasy ceiling. Until his touch volume and red-zone usage become clearer, Croskey-Merritt is best left on benches where fantasy managers can monitor his role and production trends.