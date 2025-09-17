Running back is the engine of many fantasy football teams. It's also the position that keeps managers up at night, though. Between injuries, shifting workloads, and matchup volatility, the Week 3 slate of the 2025 season already forces tough decisions. Do you ride the hot hand? Trust the established veteran? Or fade a name brand that’s no longer delivering? The difference between a win and a loss could come down to whether you correctly started Javonte Williams or sat David Montgomery. Here’s a breakdown of which RBs deserve your confidence this week, and which should remain on your bench.

Start ’Em

Javonte Williams, DEN (@ LAC)

Williams hasn’t always been a back fantasy football managers could trust. However, he showed in Week 2 why patience can pay off. After an uninspiring opener where touchdowns masked inefficiency, Williams erupted for 97 rushing yards and a score on 18 carries. He also caught six passes for 33 yards. That combination of volume and efficiency is exactly what fantasy lineups need.

With Dallas leaning on him as both a runner and pass-catcher, Williams’ usage is too valuable to ignore. Unless the Cowboys unexpectedly pivot away from him, he belongs in lineups as a strong RB2 with upside.

Jordan Mason, MIN (vs. CIN)

Aaron Jones’ hamstring injury opens the door for Jordan Mason to handle the majority of Minnesota’s backfield work. Hamstring issues linger and are easy to aggravate. Even if Jones is active, he’s unlikely to be 100 percent. Mason, meanwhile, has been effective when given opportunities. Now, he draws a Cincinnati defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in fantasy football points allowed to running backs.

The opportunity plus matchup equals fantasy gold. As long as Jones is limited, Mason is a fantastic start in Week 3.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. PIT)

The offseason chatter around TreVeyon Henderson was loud. However, it’s Stevenson who has held firm as New England’s clear RB1. After a quiet Week 1, Stevenson responded with a dominant outing against Miami. That's where he piled up 142 total yards on 16 touches.

Stevenson has shown he can handle volume as both a runner and receiver. Meanwhile, Henderson and Antonio Gibson are being rotated in sparingly. Facing a Steelers defense that just allowed Kenneth Walker to run wild, Stevenson is well-positioned for another strong fantasy day.

Other starts: Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ NE); JK Dobbins, DEN (@ LAC)

Sit ’Em

TreVeyon Henderson, NE (vs. PIT)

Henderson’s draft-day rise was fueled more by hype than substance. Yes, he flashed some ability in Week 1. That said, his role has actually decreased. Gibson even stole snaps in Week 2. Meanwhile, Stevenson continues to dominate the backfield workload and looks as sharp as ever.

Article Continues Below

Henderson may develop into a bigger factor down the line. Right now, though, this is Stevenson’s backfield. Against a tough Steelers defense, Henderson should stay on your bench.

Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG (vs. KC)

The Giants’ backfield has already turned messy. Tyrone Tracy split work with Cam Skattebo in Week 2. Sure, he had a slight edge in carries. Still, the workload distribution is unpredictable. Now he faces a Chiefs defense that ranks top-10 against the run despite facing elite talent early in the season.

Splitting touches in a difficult matchup is a recipe for disaster in fantasy football. Tracy isn’t worth the gamble in Week 3.

David Montgomery, DET (@ BAL)

Even David Montgomery’s biggest supporters have reason to worry. His output so far has been pedestrian. In what should have been a blowout-friendly game script against the Bears, he managed just 12 touches. That usage is concerning, especially since the Lions appear committed to reducing wear-and-tear on their veteran back.

Note that Detroit’s offense is shifting toward more passing volume and Baltimore boasts one of the league’s better run defenses. As such, Montgomery’s upside looks capped. Until his role stabilizes, he’s a risky start.

Other sits: Nick Chubb, HOU (@ JAC); Dylan Sampson, CLE (vs. GB)

Bottom line

Week 3 is a reminder that fantasy football at running back is about balancing talent, opportunity, and matchup. Javonte Williams has all three working in his favor. Meanwhile, Jordan Mason is positioned to shine thanks to injury uncertainty ahead of him. Rhamondre Stevenson’s grip on New England’s backfield remains firm. That makes him one of the safer RB starts of the week. On the other hand, players like TreVeyon Henderson, Tyrone Tracy Jr, and David Montgomery come with too much risk in their current situations to justify starting.

Don’t get blinded by name value or preseason hype. Running back is about who gets the ball, when they get it, and what they do with it. If you make the right calls in Week 3, it could be the difference between a 2-1 start and a frustrating 1-2 hole.