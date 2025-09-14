After falling short in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions were determined to bounce back with a winning effort in their Week 2 meeting with the Chicago Bears. The Lions came through with an overwhelming performance at home as they delivered a 52-21 triumph over the visitors.

The Lions were motivated to pour it on former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Bears as the offense was firing in a devastating manner from the first possession. Quarterback Jared Goff was unstoppable as the led the Lions offense in its mission to hand the Bears their second-consecutive loss. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and he threw five TD passes and against the beleaguered Chicago defense.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell seemed to take a lot of joy out of the victory. Much of that may have been relief of avoiding a second consecutive loss, but the other part was pride in beating his former offensive coordinator's team. “That was good — it wasn’t perfect — we left a lot out there,” the head coach said after the game.

While the Lions were functioning smoothly on offense throughout the game, the Bears were making multiple mistakes. Chicago turned the ball over twice in the first half, turned it over on downs in each half and committed eight offensive penalties.

Lions confidence was apparent from first possession

The Lions jumped on the Bears early in the game, scoring on their first possession when they went 60 yards in five plays and took the lead at the 2:47 mark of the first quarter when Jahmyr Gibbs scored from one yard out.

Gibbs and fellow running back David Montgomery were successful in their effort to run the ball against the Bears. Gibbs had 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Montgomery had 11 carries for 57 yards and another score.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had another huge day for the Lions. He was able to run with freedom through the Chicago secondary and he caught 9 of 11 targets for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jameson Williams hit the Bears with a couple of big plays as he caught 2 passes for 108 yards and 1 touchdown. Backup tight end Brock Wright also caught a TD pass from Goff.

The Bears were unable to keep up with the explosive Lions offense. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. While he was able to run away from the pass rush on several plays, he was sacked 4 times for 29 yards and he missed several open receivers for the second game in a row.