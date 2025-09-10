New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson just keeps on winning.

After capturing the national title with Ohio, he was drafted by the Patriots as the 38th overall pick in this year's draft. After an impressive preseason, Henderson easily snagged a spot in the team's roster.

While they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, 20-13, Henderson played solidly in his first game, tallying five carries for 27 yards. He also had six receptions for 24 yards.

Following his productive debut, the 22-year-old rookie snagged a huge victory. On Tuesday, he announced that he got engaged to his girlfriend.

“'Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.' Proverbs‬ ‭31‬:‭30‬‭💍,” posted the Patriots newcomer on Instagram, while also showing a picture from their engagement.

His fiancee proudly showed off the ring.

Friends swiftly congratulated Henderson on the life-changing milestone, including NFL insider Jordan Schultz and his former teammates at Ohio, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and tight end Zak Herbstreit.

The Patriots also showed love by commenting two heart emojis.

Henderson figured heavily in New England's schemes versus the Raiders. But he admitted after the game that he had to adjust to the physicality of the game.

“It’s definitely more physical than college. That surprised me. I took some shots out there,” said Henderson in a report from Mass Live's Mark Daniels.

“I’m feeling pretty good. The biggest thing is recovering and getting ready for this upcoming week.”

He noted that he's still learning the system, but he's eager to put in the work and be a sponge. He also acknowledged their holes against Las Vegas but maintained a positive outlook heading into Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

“We definitely may not have run the ball as well as we wanted to. It’s something we have to continue to work on,” added Henderson. “It’s the first game. There's definitely going to be a lot of mistakes out there, a lot of things we could’ve done better. The biggest thing is being consistent with the preparation each week and not just go downhill.”

Talk about being engaged.