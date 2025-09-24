Week 4 has arrived, and with it comes another crucial set of kicking decisions that could make or break your fantasy football matchup. The kicker position continues to be one of the most unpredictable yet potentially rewarding spots in fantasy football, with several players outscoring position players drafted much earlier. From Spencer Shrader's league-leading 45 fantasy points through three weeks to Tyler Loop's impressive rookie debut replacing Justin Tucker, the kicker landscape is full of both established options and emerging sleepers. Whether you're looking for reliable floor plays, ceiling-breaking performances, or under-the-radar streamers, Week 4 presents compelling options across all categories.

Start 'em kickers in fantasy football Week 4

Spencer Shrader, IND (at LAR)

Spencer Shrader has emerged as the fantasy football kicker phenomenon of 2025, currently leading all kickers with 45 fantasy points and averaging an outstanding 15 points per game through three weeks. Despite missing his first field goal of the season in Week 3 against Tennessee, Shrader still managed to contribute significantly by converting two of three field goal attempts and nailing all five extra points. The Colts have demonstrated the highest offensive success rate in the league at 51.58%, consistently moving the ball into scoring range and creating ample opportunities for their reliable kicker.

This week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams presents an ideal scenario for continued production. The game projects to be one of the highest-scoring contests of Week 4, with both offenses capable of sustaining lengthy drives that could stall in field goal range. Shrader's accuracy has been nearly flawless, and with the Colts showing no signs of slowing down offensively, he represents one of the safest kicker plays available. The fact that he's rostered in only 27-35% of leagues makes him an immediate waiver wire priority for fantasy managers seeking consistent kicker production.

Tyler Loop, BAL (at KC)

Tyler Loop has seamlessly stepped into Justin Tucker's massive cleats, delivering exceptional fantasy value through his first three NFL games while maintaining perfect accuracy on field goals at 5-for-5. The rookie from Arizona has shown impressive range and composure, connecting on attempts from 52 and 49 yards in his debut while accumulating 33.7 fantasy points through three weeks. His performance has been particularly noteworthy given the pressure of replacing one of the greatest kickers in NFL history.

The Ravens' explosive offense, led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, consistently generates scoring opportunities that translate into kicking chances for Loop. Week 4's matchup against Kansas City should provide multiple red zone opportunities, as both teams possess high-powered offenses capable of moving the ball effectively. Loop's 83.8% career field goal percentage at Arizona, combined with his early NFL success, suggests he can handle the pressure of this marquee matchup. With the Ravens favored to keep pace in what could be a high-scoring affair, Loop offers both floor and ceiling as a start-worthy kicker option.

Sit 'em kickers in fantasy football Week 4

Jake Bates, DET (vs. CLE)

Despite being rostered in 92% of leagues, Jake Bates faces a challenging Week 4 matchup that limits his fantasy upside. The Lions are heavy home favorites against Cleveland, typically a scenario that sounds positive for kickers, but the specific matchup dynamics work against Bates this week. The Browns defense has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to kickers through three games, consistently forcing punts before field goal range or surrendering short touchdown drives rather than stalled drives that result in field goal attempts.

Detroit's potent offense, while beneficial for extra point opportunities, may prove too efficient in the red zone against Cleveland's struggling defense. When teams are heavily favored in dome environments, the tendency is toward touchdown production rather than field goal attempts, capping Bates' ceiling significantly. His reasonable floor of 6-8 points makes him playable, but with numerous streaming options available who offer better upside potential, fantasy managers can find superior alternatives. The combination of game script concerns and Cleveland's kicker-unfriendly defensive tendencies makes Bates a fade candidate despite his high roster percentage.

Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. CIN)

Wil Lutz enters Week 4 having posted modest fantasy scores of 8, 3, and 9 points while maintaining solid accuracy at 4-of-5 on field goals and perfect on extra points. However, the environmental factors surrounding this matchup create significant concerns for his fantasy ceiling. Denver faces Cincinnati as heavy home favorites, a scenario that typically leads to touchdown-heavy game scripts rather than field goal opportunities.

Sean Payton's offensive philosophy has historically favored aggressive fourth-down decision-making inside the 30-yard line, trusting his offensive playmakers over settling for field goal attempts. With Cincinnati's offense potentially unable to keep pace, the Broncos may build a comfortable lead early, further reducing the likelihood of competitive drives that end in field goal range. Lutz's floor remains stable due to his accuracy and the likelihood of multiple extra point attempts, but his ceiling is severely capped in this matchup. Fantasy managers seeking kicker upside would be better served targeting dome streamers or kickers in closer game environments where field goal opportunities are more likely to materialize.

Sleeper kickers in fantasy football Week 4

Jason Myers, SEA (at ARI)

Jason Myers has quietly established himself as one of the most reliable streaming options at the kicker position, coming off a perfect 8-for-8 performance in Week 3 that included field goals from 56, 46, and 37 yards. The veteran kicker has maintained excellent accuracy at 6-of-7 on field goals and perfect 10-of-10 on extra points through three weeks, demonstrating both consistency and range that makes him an attractive streaming candidate. His 56-yard connection in the blowout win over New Orleans showcased the Seahawks' trust in his leg strength from distance.

Week 4's road matchup in Arizona presents an ideal environment for continued success, with the game taking place in a dome that eliminates weather concerns and typically boosts kicking accuracy. The Seahawks are slight favorites but not by a significant margin, suggesting a competitive game where drives could stall in field goal range. Seattle's offense has shown the ability to sustain drives without always finishing in the end zone, creating the perfect scenario for multiple field goal opportunities. Myers' 3% roster percentage makes him one of the most undervalued kickers available on waivers.

Brandon McManus, GB (at DAL)

Brandon McManus represents an intriguing bounce-back candidate after a disappointing Week 3 performance where his late field goal attempt was blocked in Green Bay's upset loss to Cleveland. The veteran kicker had been performing well prior to that setback, averaging 12 points through his first two games while maintaining his historically reliable accuracy. His 56-yard field goal connection in Week 2 demonstrated that his leg strength remains intact even in his 11th NFL season.

This week's matchup against Dallas presents a prime opportunity for redemption, as the Cowboys have surrendered over 30 points per game through the first three weeks, indicating defensive vulnerabilities that should lead to multiple scoring opportunities for Green Bay. The Packers' offense has shown the ability to move the ball consistently, and McManus should benefit from an anticipated high-scoring affair where drives may stall in the red zone. His 14-19% roster percentage makes him widely available on waivers, and his track record of success in pressure situations suggests he'll respond positively to last week's adversity. The combination of a favorable matchup, proven reliability, and low ownership makes McManus an ideal sleeper kicker for Week 4.