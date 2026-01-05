Sports can be so cruel, and the Baltimore Ravens will want to forget the fourth of January in 2026 as quickly as possible considering the manner in which they lost out on a postseason spot to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Heading into the dying seconds of the all-important battle for the AFC North division crown, it looked as though the Ravens were headed for the playoffs as they came to within field-goal range down two, 26-24, with two seconds left in the game.

Alas, place kicker Tyler Loop could not convert from 44 yards out, and the Ravens, in heartbreaking fashion, missed out on the playoffs — with Loop's miss sealing a 26-24 defeat to the Steelers.

#Ravens K Tyler Loop missed the game-winning FG. UNREAL. Pittsburgh moves on. Baltimore is done. pic.twitter.com/hglWsYZnuO https://t.co/OVtCogqyFX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

It's already bad enough when kickers miss any field-goal attempt that aren't from 50 yards out or farther. It's doubly as painful when they miss a kick that could have decided the game. No one in Acrisure Stadium feels worse than the Ravens kicker, although it is at least helpful that punter Jordan Stout patted Loop on the head while the kicker wanted to bury himself on the ground out of embarrassment.

Ravens' place kicker change comes back to haunt them

Article Continues Below

The Ravens had to make the right decision to let go of longtime kicker Justin Tucker during this past offseason amid sexual misconduct allegations. This is, in no shape or form, endorsing the return of Tucker to the NFL.

But it has to be very frustrating for Baltimore to have someone with a history of being as sure-footed as Tucker be saddled with horrific baggage off the field and have that departure of his come back to bite them in the biggest game of the season.

Fans are even calling for the Ravens to bring Tucker back, which should not even be in consideration considering the grave allegations he was facing. The hope now is that Loop develops the sporting memory of a goldfish and puts this mishap in the rearview mirror.