The Indianapolis Colts’ 2025 season ended in disappointment, and with it came an unusually candid moment from one of the franchise’s longest-tenured leaders. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., unprompted, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future in Indianapolis following another late-season collapse.

After the season finale, Pittman reflected honestly on where things went wrong and how that reality could impact his future with the team.

“We could only look at things that fell short. I’ve got to start by looking at myself. You know, I’ve been here for six years, and it’s been a good six, and I’m hoping it’s not, but if it’s my last, then I’ve really had a great time playing here,” Pittman said Sunday postgame, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “I mean, every player is self-aware. I know it didn’t cut it, and I look back at the first half, and man, it was so good, and then something pivoted. It changed, and things went downhill.”

Pittman has been a cornerstone of the Colts' offense since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, earning a reputation as a physical possession receiver, reliable chain-mover, and elite perimeter blocker. However, 2025 marked a shift. And, Pittman expanded on the inevitability of change following a season that fell well short of expectations.

“Obviously, when you have a year like this, you know changes come. I’m not here thinking that anything is safe,” Pittman added. “So, just got to work on the things I can do better. I know I’ve got a lot of good ball left, so hopefully they bring me back, but whatever happens, is meant to be, and I’ll always be a Colt…I definitely think we could run it back and make something happen, but the NFL is tough, and you never know what can happen.”

Alec Pierce surpassed Pittman as the team’s top receiving option this season, eclipsing 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Pittman, meanwhile, finished with 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns, with much of his production coming early in the year before Indianapolis unraveled down the stretch.

Questions now loom about Pittman’s 2026 cap hit, lingering back issues, and whether the Colts will retool their receiver room amid broader roster changes.

As Indianapolis now enters a pivotal offseason, Pittman’s comments suggest he understands the business reality ahead. Whether that next chapter is in Indianapolis or elsewhere, the veteran wideout appears prepared for whatever comes next, even if it means saying goodbye to the only NFL home he’s ever known.