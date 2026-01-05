In a season defined by urgency and attrition, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry added another historic chapter to his resume. During Baltimore’s high-stakes Week 18 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Henry eclipsed the 1,500-yard mark. He tied Barry Sanders for the most career seasons with at least 1,500 rushing yards in NFL history.

It marked the fifth time Henry has reached the milestone. Of course, this is a testament to his rare durability and dominance in a league that routinely shortens running back primes.

The timing underscored Henry’s value. Baltimore entered the finale at 8-8 with everything on the line. If they win, they claim the AFC North and a playoff berth. Conversely, if they lose, they're out. After stumbling to a 1–5 start and navigating injuries throughout the roster, the Ravens leaned heavily on Henry to keep their season alive. He entered the game just 31 yards shy of 1,500. Once he crossed the threshold, history followed.

Henry’s 2025 campaign has been as punishing as it has been prolific. Prior to Week 18, he had already piled up 1,469 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns through 16 games. He ranked among the league leaders in both categories. His late-season surge included a record-setting Week 17 explosion against Green Bay. That's where he topped 200 rushing yards and scored four times. It was his seventh career 200-yard performance, which was another NFL record.

Yes, the Ravens’ season has swung wildly. Still, Henry’s standard has not. Matching Barry Sanders places Henry in rare company. He has bridged eras and styles of football. And with Baltimore’s playoff hopes hinging on his legs, Henry’s milestone felt less like a footnote and more like a statement. Even in chaos, greatness endures.