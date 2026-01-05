The past two years have brought nothing but frustrations and disappointment for a Dallas Cowboys franchise that has lofty ambitions of competing for a Super Bowl title year-in, year-out. There were some glimmers of hope for the Cowboys last month that, perhaps, they could make a late charge for the postseason. But going 1-4 in their final five games, including a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants in their final game of the season, is simply not going to cut it.

The Cowboys finish the season with a 7-9-1 record, and considering how stacked the NFC playoff picture is, that record is not going to get the job done. That makes it two consecutive seasons where Dak Prescott and company have only won seven games, and it looks like frustrations are getting the better of Prescott, if these comments are any indication.

“[This is] one of the first seasons … I can’t necessarily correlate my play to the wins or losses,” Prescott said, per Joseph Hoyt of Dallas Morning News.

Indeed, the Cowboys' problem hasn't been their offensive production. In fact, they scored the third-most points in the NFC with 471, trailing just the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. This truly might be Prescott throwing some shade towards the Cowboys' horrible defense, which was the only team in the NFL to allow more than 500 total points this season.

Article Continues Below

Giants carve up Cowboys' defense that needs an overhaul

The Giants are coming off a game in which they put 34 on the board in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but that doesn't mean they were a world-beating offensive squad all year. The Cowboys, however, hemorrhage points, and New York had no trouble carving them up yet again.

Improving the defense that sorely misses Micah Parsons has to be mission number one for the Cowboys this offseason.