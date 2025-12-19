The Los Angeles Rams dropped a 38-37 overtime heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, but star wide receiver Puka Nacua still put together a historic performance.

On 16 targets, Nacua brought in 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. His 225 yards were the most by any player in a single game this season, and the total also set a new career high. The performance came during a high-stakes game in which Seattle rallied from being 16 points behind in the fourth quarter to take the win.

With his latest outing, Nacua became just the second player in NFL history to record at least 150 receiving yards in three consecutive games. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb previously set the record during the 2023 season. Nacua’s three-game stretch includes seven catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals, nine receptions for 181 yards against the Detroit Lions, and Thursday’s 225-yard explosion against the Seahawks. Across those three games, he racked up 28 catches for 573 yards and four touchdowns.

Nacua made a string of explosive plays Thursday night. The 24-year-old recorded three receptions of 40 or more yards, including a 54-yard catch that helped set up a fourth-quarter touchdown and a 41-yard touchdown reception in overtime that gave the Los Angeles a 37-30 lead. He also added a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving the Rams a 30-14 lead.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford reaped the rewards of Nacua’s big game, throwing for 457 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-49 passing. Stafford’s 457 passing yards were the most by any player in a single game this season and the third-highest total of his career. Stafford spread the ball around all night, finding four different receivers on plays of 27 yards or longer.

With Davante Adams inactive because of a knee and hamstring injury, Nacua’s workload increased, and he recorded his fifth game this season with double-digit receptions. For the year, he now has 1,592 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing one full game.

Even though the Rams had the ball for 37 minutes in regulation and held Seattle to just 120 yards in the first half, they couldn’t finish the job.

The loss dropped Los Angeles to 11-4 and moved them from the NFC’s top seed to fifth. The Rams have a brief window to reset before facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 on Monday Night Football, Dec. 29.