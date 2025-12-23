Week 17 is where fantasy seasons are remembered or painfully forgotten. Championships are decided not by draft-day bravado, but by calm, calculated lineup decisions. Quarterback remains the single most influential position in fantasy football, of course. With no bye weeks left, the challenge shifts from availability to trust. Some signal-callers are peaking at the perfect time. Meanwhile, others are navigating injuries, motivation questions, or late-season volatility.

As we enter the final and most important week for many fantasy football leagues, here’s a clear-eyed look at the top quarterback plays and high-upside sleepers for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

Week 17 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Drake Maye, NE (@ NYJ)

Drake Maye delivered one of the defining performances of the fantasy football season in Week 16. He thrw for 380 yards and two touchdowns while engineering a dramatic Sunday night comeback against Baltimore. The Patriots trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter, yet Maye never blinked. He shredded coverage and pushed the ball downfield with confidence and poise.

What makes Maye such a strong Week 17 play is the trend. He’s now cleared 300 passing yards multiple times down the stretch and continues to add value with his legs. New England remains fully engaged in the playoff race, too. Maye is playing with complete organizational trust under Mike Vrabel.

The matchup against the Jets is favorable. New York has struggled to contain aggressive downfield passers. If the Patriots need to throw to win, Maye will be unleashed again. He enters Week 17 as a locked-in QB1 with overall QB1 upside.

Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ ATL)

Matthew Stafford may have taken a real-life loss in Week 16. However, fantasy football managers couldn’t have asked for more. The veteran quarterback torched Seattle for 457 yards and three touchdowns. He delivered his biggest statistical outing of the season in a wild game.

With injuries thinning the Rams’ receiving corps, Stafford has leaned heavily on his top options. The volume has followed. Over his last five games, he has thrown multiple touchdowns in three contests and surpassed 300 yards twice. His willingness to challenge coverage and operate aggressively in late-game situations makes him especially valuable in championship week.

Atlanta’s defense has allowed chunk plays through the air. They have struggled against veteran quarterbacks who can manipulate coverage pre-snap. Stafford’s floor remains high due to volume alone. Of course, his ceiling remains among the best at the position. He’s a high-end QB1 for Week 17.

Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ IND)

Trevor Lawrence continues to quietly put together one of the most impressive late-season runs in the league. Against Denver in Week 16, he accounted for four total touchdowns. That included three through the air and one on the ground. He also protected the football and consistently generated explosive plays.

Lawrence has now produced multiple touchdowns in five straight games. He is adding sneaky value as a red-zone runner. His chemistry with his receivers is peaking at the right time. Jacksonville remains motivated as it fights for postseason positioning.

The Colts present a manageable matchup, especially for quarterbacks who can extend plays and punish coverage breakdowns. Lawrence’s ankle situation is worth monitoring. Assuming no setbacks, though, he profiles as a top-end fantasy football quarterback.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. ARI)

Joe Burrow reminded everyone of his ceiling in Week 16. He carved up Miami for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant bounce-back performance. That outing marked his second four-touchdown game in the last three weeks.

Since returning from injury, Burrow has posted strong efficiency numbers and regained his timing in the red zone. The Cardinals’ defense has been vulnerable to accurate pocket passers, particularly on intermediate routes and tight end seams.

Yes, Cincinnati’s season has had ups and downs. Still, Burrow remains fully engaged and aggressive. He’s a premium upside QB2 or low-end QB1 who could outscore several ‘safer' options in Week 17.

Dak Prescott, DAL (@ WAS)

Article Continues Below

Dak Prescott continues to deliver solid fantasy football production. That's even as Dallas’ real-world playoff hopes have faded. He threw two touchdowns in Week 16 and still carries a strong season-long TD-to-interception ratio into Week 17.

The risk with Prescott lies in game script and late-season rotation concerns. That said, as long as he starts, the matchup with Washington is appealing. The Commanders have allowed consistent quarterback production and struggled to generate pressure.

Prescott remains a volume-driven streaming option with a respectable floor. Of course, managers should remain alert for late-week coaching decisions.

Jacoby Brissett, ARI (@ CIN)

Jacoby Brissett stumbled in Week 16. He turned in his least efficient performance since taking over as Arizona’s starter. Still, one poor outing shouldn’t erase a body of work that includes consistent passing volume and multiple multi-score games earlier in the season.

Cincinnati’s defense offers a get-right opportunity. The Bengals have allowed fantasy football production to quarterbacks who can exploit coverage mismatches. If Arizona leans on Brissett’s arm again, he could rebound into low-end QB1 or strong QB2 territory.

Injury and Late-Week Notes

With no bye weeks remaining, health and motivation are the defining variables. Fantasy football managers should closely monitor the status of Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, JJ McCarthy, and Marcus Mariota. Even a late-week downgrade or surprise rest decision could force a last-minute pivot. That couldn often be the difference between lifting a trophy and finishing second.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

30. Max Brosmer, MIN (vs. DET)

29. Josh Johnson, WAS (vs. DAL)

28. Cam Ward, TEN (vs. NO)

27. Philip Rivers, IND (vs. JAX)

26. C.J. Stroud, HOU (@ LAC)

25. Malik Willis, GB (vs. BAL)

24. Geno Smith, LV (vs. NYG)

23. Shedeur Sanders, CLE (vs. PIT)

22. Tyler Huntley, BAL (@ GB)

21. Quinn Ewers, MIA (vs. TB)

20. Kirk Cousins, ATL (vs. LAR)

19. Tyler Shough, NO (@ TEN)

18. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. SEA)

17. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (@ CLE)

16. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. HOU)

15. Sam Darnold, SEA (@ CAR)

14. Jaxson Dart, NYG (@ LV)

13. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ MIA)

12. Jacoby Brissett, ARI (@ CIN)

11. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ WAS)

10. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. ARI)

9. Jared Goff, DET (@ MIN)

8. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. PHI)

7. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ SF)

6. Bo Nix, DEN (@ KC)

5. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. CHI)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ BUF)

3. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ IND)

2. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ ATL)

1. Drake Maye, NE (@ NYJ)

Bottom line

Week 17 is about trusting quarterbacks who are trending up, motivated, and supported by volume. Choose wisely as your fantasy title hopes depend on it.