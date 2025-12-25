As there have been rumors around Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson not playing in Saturday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury, it looks like those talks may come into fruition. After Jackson didn't practice again for the Ravens, he will be listed as “doubtful” for Saturday's contest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As Schefter noted, if Jackson is 100 percent not ready to go, though it seems very likely, it will be Tyler Huntley who will be under center for Baltimore come Saturday against Green Bay.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful for Saturday night’s game at Green Bay. If Jackson cannot play, Ravens QB Tyler Huntley would start,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Ravens losing three of their last four games, the team's game against the Packers is a must-win to keep their playoff chances alive, but with Jackson likely out, it puts the team at risk for playoff elimination.

However, it could have been expected that Jackson's back injury was too severe to expedite a return, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network emphasized his absence from Wednesday's practice, saying that he's “trying to go.”

“He did not practice yesterday, dealing with a severe back contusion,” Rapoport said on Thursday morning. “He is trying to go. John Harbaugh called him the ultimate competitor, leading up to a game where they got to have it.

“Lamar Jackson was not able to finish due to this back bruise,” Rapoport continued. “He wanted to be out there. Just could not do it. If he does not practice today, it's hard to imagine him going out there and playing for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.”

From @GMFB: The latest on the statuses of the QBs for Saturday's nightcap, Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/wULZ04onLp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Jackson's final status looks like.