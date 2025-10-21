While moments like Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr. scoring a touchdown off a Sam Darnold fumble were a highlight, the team would still lose to the Seattle Seahawks in another disappointing showcase, 27-19. It was also another lackluster offensive performance, as, besides the Texans being without wide receiver Christian Kirk, the team lost Nico Collins in the game with a concussion.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans would speak after the game about the status of their No. 1 wide receiver and mentioned the concussion while saying they'll know more about him “as the week goes on.”

“Yeah, right now he has a concussion, so (we'll) evaluate him as the week goes on,” Ryan said via a transcript from the Seahawks' website.

“We want to be able to be explosive. We had some opportunities down the field; we just didn't connect on them,” Ryans continued. “So we've just got to find a way to do a better job of finishing whatever the play call, executing the play.”

Texans' C.J. Stroud on Nico Collins' concussion

With the Texans also having injuries to running back Joe Mixon, it shows how the offense is not like what it has been in the past few seasons. Quarterback C.J. Stroud would throw for 229 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the loss, as a throw in the early parts of the fourth quarter led to Collins getting the concussion.

“I thought he played really well. I got to find a way to get him to touch the ball. I got to throw him a better ball,” Stroud said, via ESPN. “That's just the bottom line. It's going to be tough. He's our best player on offense. He's one of the best players in the league, time and time again. We also got to find ways to get him the ball in better situations. So that starts with me trying to get us in the right looks.

“Hopefully he'll be ok, and we have a short week, but if not, we got to just step up in other ways, and, you know, put more on my plate hopefully and try to help us out,” Stroud continued.

As Stroud mentioned, Houston will be on a short week due to the loss in Seattle being a Monday night game, as they're hoping for good news on Collins soon. The Texans next face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.