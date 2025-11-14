If you want the full fantasy football picture for defenses and special teams, check here. Or for a start ‘em, sit ‘em look, check this out. But if you need a last-minute fantasy football defense and special teams streaming option for Week 11, you’re in the right place.

Leading the way this week are the likely unavailable Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. The Texans get a Titans’ feast while the Ravens play the lowly Browns. But at this point in the week, those squads are probably off the board. So let’s dive deeper to determine the best course of action for streaming defenses.

Chicago Bears at Vikings

This isn’t a great place to be. The outside Bears travel to play the inside Vikings, and that alone should cause pause. However, questionable quarterback J.J. McCarthy should provide some relief from those concerns.

Turnovers are a big deal when it comes to fantasy defense, and Ben Johnson's Bears should be able to get two or three this week. It’s a good risk to take, according to NFL.com.

“As far as fantasy defenses go, the Bears have been the Monsters of the Meh-dway,” Marcus Grant wrote. “Chicago ranks 13th among DST units, thanks to being opportunistic with takeaways. It leads the league in interceptions while being tied for fourth in fumble recoveries. That has made up for having one of [the] worst pressure rates in the NFL.

“Despite the poor pressure rate, the Bears have tallied multiple sacks in all but two games this year. That includes a three-sack outing against J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings in Week 1. While Chicago ultimately lost the game, the defense notched 11 fantasy points. With McCarthy’s propensity to turn the ball over (six interceptions in four starts), the Bears should find their way into plenty of starting lineups.“

Atlanta Falcons vs. Panthers

There are a couple of reasons to get the Falcons this week. First, let’s look at how they can get to the quarterback, according to NBC Sports.

“Over the last six weeks, they rank 9th in pressure rate and 9th in turnover rate, and will now face a Panthers team that just lost outright to the Saints,” Eric Samulski wrote. “The Panthers are allowing 9.3 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses over the last six weeks, and Bryce Young continues to look like he’s a below-average NFL quarterback. I won’t feel good about it, but I’ll roll the Falcons out again this week.”

So, good pressure versus shaky quarterback sounds like a “GM” Jim Bowden fantasy dinner. This matchup is drooling for a strip sack and run back.

Another reason to get the Falcons is that they absolutely got toasted and embarrassed by the Panthers earlier this year. The score: 30-0. Raise your hand if you think the Panthers are four touchdowns better than the Falcons. OK, you, goofy contrarian in the back, you can put your hand down now.

Look for professional NFL pride to rear its head this week. And look for the Falcons to play inspired on both sides of the football.

Dallas Cowboys at Raiders

Let’s face it. When you’re streaming defenses, you’re taking a chance. And that’s what the Dallas Cowboys provide. A shot in the dark.

But this is a reasonable move because the Cowboys face a pitiful offense. And they’ve shored up the defense with a pair of trades, including run-stuffer Quinnen Williams. Plus, the Cowboys have been good with pressure recently, according to ESPN.

“The Cowboys' defense has scored 13 or more points, with four or more sacks, in two of the past three games,” Matt Bowen wrote. “So, let's take the matchup in Week 11 versus a Las Vegas Raiders offense that turns the ball over, while averaging only 15.4 PPG (29th in the league). Remember, quarterback Geno Smith has thrown at least one interception in seven of nine games. There's opportunity here for the Cowboys to cash in on takeaways, too.”

Can’t you see the Cowboys crushing the Raiders’ run game? And Smith going into panic mode? And DaRon Bland seeing Smith’s wounded-duck pass, and picking it for six?

That’s why you consider the Cowboys this week. You have a legitimate chance for a defensive score and 4-5 sacks.

Any of these three teams is worthwhile to check out. Ranked in order, it depends on the need. If you need the highest ceiling, it's the Cowboys. They have the best chance to get a defensive or special teams touchdown. The safest play is Atlanta because the Panthers' offense isn't explosive, and they will run the ball a lot. If you want a middle-of-the-road look, the Bears are the way to go.