Week 16 is where fantasy football championships are decided. For managers who lost a starter to injury, face a brutal matchup, or simply want to squeeze every possible edge out of the waiver wire, quarterback streaming becomes a high-stakes exercise. At this stage of the season, you’re not chasing season-long upside. You’re chasing 18–25 dependable fantasy points, clean decision-making, and game environments that support passing volume.

Fortunately, Week 16 presents several viable last-minute quarterback streamers who may be available in competitive leagues. Some benefit from favorable matchups and a few from quietly trending upward at just the right time.

Below is a breakdown of the quarterbacks who deserve serious consideration as Week 16 streaming options and why they can help you survive and advance.

Baker Mayfield, TB (@ CAR)

Baker Mayfield turned in a respectable if unspectacular performance in Thursday night’s 29–28 loss to the Falcons. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The box score tells the story of a quarterback who moved the ball effectively but struggled with efficiency and timing. Still, the underlying signs are encouraging heading into Week 16.

Most importantly for fantasy football managers, Mike Evans' presence immediately raises Mayfield’s ceiling. Evans’ ability to win contested catches and command defensive attention opens up the intermediate passing game and red-zone opportunities. Carolina’s defense has allowed consistent quarterback production this season, too.

Mayfield remains a volume-driven fantasy option, and Tampa Bay’s offense continues to lean on his arm near the goal line. In a divisional matchup that should stay competitive, Mayfield profiles as a strong QB2 with QB1 upside.

Tyler Shough, NO (vs. NYJ)

Tyler Shough continues to quietly build a resme as a competent fantasy football streamer. In the Saints’ 20–17 win over Carolina, Shough completed 24 of 32 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also added 32 rushing yards on eight carries. That rushing production gives Shough a built-in fantasy floor even when the passing touchdowns don’t pile up.

Shough has now completed nearly 67 percent of his passes across six starts. He owns a respectable 3–3 record in that span. Yes, turnovers have been an issue at times. Still, New Orleans has shown confidence in keeping him under center. That stability matters for fantasy purposes.

The Jets’ defense can generate pressure. However, they’ve also allowed quarterbacks to produce when games stay close. Shough’s mobility and willingness to run make him a solid low-end QB2 and a viable streaming option for managers prioritizing floor over flash.

Caleb Williams, CHI (vs. GB)

Caleb Williams continued his upward trend in Week 15. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also chipped in 13 rushing yards in Chicago’s dominant 31–3 win over Cleveland. Williams has now thrown multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games. He has shown improved comfort and decisiveness in the Bears’ offense.

Week 16 presents a tougher challenge against Green Bay’s defense. It has limited explosive passing plays and forced quarterbacks to be patient. That said, Williams’ recent efficiency and red-zone execution make him intriguing as a streamer.

Chicago has also shown a willingness to keep the offense aggressive when Williams is in rhythm. Sure, the matchup lowers his ceiling. However, Williams still carries boom-or-bust QB2 appeal. That makes him a reasonable option for managers willing to accept some risk in exchange for upside.

Aaron Rodgers, PIT (@ DET)

Aaron Rodgers delivered his sharpest performance of the season in Monday night’s win over Miami. He completed 23 of 27 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. The efficiency stood out. Rodgers connected on a season-high 85 percent of his throws. He also recorded his first multi-touchdown game since Week 8.

Perhaps more importantly, Rodgers has now posted back-to-back strong fantasy football outings after a prolonged midseason lull. The timing couldn’t be better. Detroit’s defense ranks 24th against the pass. They have struggled to limit veteran quarterbacks who can diagnose coverage pre-snap.

Yes, Rodgers does not offer rushing value. That said, his accuracy and command of the offense still translate into fantasy production when the matchup cooperates. For Week 16, he profiles as one of the safer streaming options. He is a high-floor QB2 with legitimate 20-point potential.

Bryce Young, CAR (vs. TB)

Bryce Young’s stat line from Week 15 won’t jump off the page, but context matters. Carolina played a slow-paced game against New Orleans. It featured extended drives and limited possessions. Young did enough to keep the offense functional and salvaged his fantasy football output with his legs.

Young’s rushing ability remains his fantasy lifeline. Seven carries for 49 yards provided a meaningful boost. That dual-threat element keeps him relevant even when the passing game stalls. Tampa Bay’s defense has been inconsistent against mobile quarterbacks. This opens the door for another serviceable fantasy outing.

Young remains a deep-league streamer and emergency option rather than a confident start. In championship week, though, even modest rushing production can tilt close matchups. If you’re chasing floor and desperate for points, Young is at least playable.

Final Thoughts

Streaming quarterbacks in Week 16 is about trusting context, not chasing names. Mayfield and Rodgers offer stability in favorable matchups. Shough and Williams bring sneaky rushing value. Young provides a desperation-floor option in deeper formats.

Choose the quarterback whose strengths best align with your matchup. Remember that in championship week, surviving is just as important as dominating.