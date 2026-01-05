When the going gets tough, Lamar Jackson gets going.

The Baltimore Ravens trooped to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the crown in the AFC North, with Jackson also continuing his quest to finally make it to the Super Bowl.

The Steelers took the lead, 20-17, with less than five minutes left in the game. Jackson, however, refused to budge and found Zay Flowers for a 64-yard touchdown, stunning the home fans.

It was another display of Jackson's unreal talent and late-game poise, as the Ravens stayed afloat in the nip-and-tuck contest.

The big play, however, was still inadequate, as the Ravens fell short, 26-24. The Steelers answered back with Aaron Rodgers finding Calvin Austin III for the 26-yard touchdown, which proved to be the game-winner.

The Ravens still had a chance to win the game, but Tyler Loop's field goal was off.

Jackson went 11-of-18 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Flowers had four receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Derrick Henry had 20 carries for 126 yards.

It's a bitter pill to swallow for the 28-year-old Jackson, as his strong performance failed to propel the Ravens to the playoffs. Once again, he will have to wait for his turn in the Super Bowl.

The two-time MVP returned from a back injury, which forced him to sit out their game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

The Ravens failed to avenge their loss to the Steelers in Week 14, and will miss the playoffs for only the second time in eight years.